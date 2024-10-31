Multi-band satellite modules

31 October 2024 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The UBX-R52/S52 Series from u-blox are Multi-band LTE-M/NB-IoT/Satellite Modules that operate in 3GPP cellular bands from 450 MHz to 2,46 GHz and 1,5 to 1,7 GHz (L-band) for satellite connectivity. They support 3GPP Release 13 Cat NB1, Release 14 Cat M1, and Release 14 Cat NB2 protocols along with IDP satellite protocol.

For cellular connectivity, these modules deliver a downlink data rate of up to 588 kbit/s and an uplink data rate of 1200 kbit/s. For satellite connectivity, they can handle 6,4 kB in the uplink and 10 kB in the downlink, with a latency of less than 60 s (for 1000 bytes) and less than 15 s (for 100 bytes).

The UBX-R52/S52 Series modules are available in two variants: the single mode, cellular-only UBX-R52, and the dual mode, cellular and satellite UBX-S52. They can be controlled via GPIO, UART, USB, SPI, I2C, SDIO (host) 4-bit, ADC, PWM, and I2S interfaces.

For more information contact RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za

Credit(s)

RF Design





