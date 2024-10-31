Categories

Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Multi-band satellite modules

31 October 2024 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The UBX-R52/S52 Series from u-blox are Multi-band LTE-M/NB-IoT/Satellite Modules that operate in 3GPP cellular bands from 450 MHz to 2,46 GHz and 1,5 to 1,7 GHz (L-band) for satellite connectivity. They support 3GPP Release 13 Cat NB1, Release 14 Cat M1, and Release 14 Cat NB2 protocols along with IDP satellite protocol.

For cellular connectivity, these modules deliver a downlink data rate of up to 588 kbit/s and an uplink data rate of 1200 kbit/s. For satellite connectivity, they can handle 6,4 kB in the uplink and 10 kB in the downlink, with a latency of less than 60 s (for 1000 bytes) and less than 15 s (for 100 bytes).

The UBX-R52/S52 Series modules are available in two variants: the single mode, cellular-only UBX-R52, and the dual mode, cellular and satellite UBX-S52. They can be controlled via GPIO, UART, USB, SPI, I2C, SDIO (host) 4-bit, ADC, PWM, and I2S interfaces.

For more information contact RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 555 8400
Email: sales@rfdesign.co.za
www: www.rfdesign.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RF Design


Further reading:

Two-stage linear RF power amplifier
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The CMX90A006 from CML Micro is a two-stage linear RF power amplifier delivering +33 dBm of output power over the frequency range of 860 to 930 MHz.

Read more...
DC to 40 GHz termination
RF Design Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The TS400HM from Inmet by Spectrum Control is a 50 O termination that operates from DC to 40 GHz, and can handle an average input power of 1 W.

Read more...
Three new short-range radio modules
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The modules are the FC30R, a cost-effective, industrial-grade Wi-Fi module; the FCU743R, featuring Wi-Fi 4 and Bluetooth 5.2 capabilities; and the FCM740D, an MCU with Wi-Fi 4 and Bluetooth 5.2.

Read more...
IO Ninja debugging tool
RF Design News
Tibbo has released a major update to IO Ninja, its versatile communications debugging tool for Windows, Linux, and macOS.

Read more...
Open-source flexibility for IoT gateway
Vepac Electronics Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The SRG-CM4 brings all the open-source flexibility of the Raspberry Pi OS and ecosystem to AAEON’s signature rugged, durable gateway design to create a truly industry-ready, modular system.

Read more...
5G RedCap and its current environment
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
5G RedCap is expected to be a key driver of the transition from 4G to 5G technology for many IoT applications.

Read more...
Quectel adds to its portfolio
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The modules are the FC30R, a cost-effective, industrial-grade Wi-Fi module; the FCU743R, featuring Wi-Fi 4 and Bluetooth 5.2 capabilities; and the FCM740D, an MCU with Wi-Fi 4 and Bluetooth 5.2.

Read more...
Dedicated NETGEAR switches for AV-over-IP applications
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The NETGEAR range of Pro AV switches, available from Duxbury Networking, provides professional audio/video (AV) users with high quality, low-latency video and audio distribution over an IP network.

Read more...
Matter-over-Thread smart locks
RS South Africa Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Austrian smart lock manufacturer Nuki is using Silicon Labs solutions in the fourth-generation Nuki Smart Lock, the world’s first smart lock with native Matter-over-Thread support.

Read more...
Harnessing IoT for the future of agriculture
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
As the agricultural landscape becomes more complex, there is a need for adopting scalable and adaptable connectivity solutions.

Read more...











