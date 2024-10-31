Multi-band satellite modules

The UBX-R52/S52 Series from u-blox are Multi-band LTE-M/NB-IoT/Satellite Modules that operate in 3GPP cellular bands from 450 MHz to 2,46 GHz and 1,5 to 1,7 GHz (L-band) for satellite connectivity. They support 3GPP Release 13 Cat NB1, Release 14 Cat M1, and Release 14 Cat NB2 protocols along with IDP satellite protocol.
For cellular connectivity, these modules deliver a downlink data rate of up to 588 kbit/s and an uplink data rate of 1200 kbit/s. For satellite connectivity, they can handle 6,4 kB in the uplink and 10 kB in the downlink, with a latency of less than 60 s (for 1000 bytes) and less than 15 s (for 100 bytes).
The UBX-R52/S52 Series modules are available in two variants: the single mode, cellular-only UBX-R52, and the dual mode, cellular and satellite UBX-S52. They can be controlled via GPIO, UART, USB, SPI, I2C, SDIO (host) 4-bit, ADC, PWM, and I2S interfaces.
Two-stage linear RF power amplifier iCorp Technologies
The CMX90A006 from CML Micro is a two-stage linear RF power amplifier delivering +33 dBm of output power over the frequency range of 860 to 930 MHz.
DC to 40 GHz termination RF Design
The TS400HM from Inmet by Spectrum Control is a 50 O termination that operates from DC to 40 GHz, and can handle an average input power of 1 W.
Three new short-range radio modules iCorp Technologies
The modules are the FC30R, a cost-effective, industrial-grade Wi-Fi module; the FCU743R, featuring Wi-Fi 4 and Bluetooth 5.2 capabilities; and the FCM740D, an MCU with Wi-Fi 4 and Bluetooth 5.2.
Open-source flexibility for IoT gateway Vepac Electronics
The SRG-CM4 brings all the open-source flexibility of the Raspberry Pi OS and ecosystem to AAEON's signature rugged, durable gateway design to create a truly industry-ready, modular system.
Quectel adds to its portfolio iCorp Technologies
Matter-over-Thread smart locks RS South Africa
Austrian smart lock manufacturer Nuki is using Silicon Labs solutions in the fourth-generation Nuki Smart Lock, the world's first smart lock with native Matter-over-Thread support.