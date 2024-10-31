Three new short-range radio modules

Quectel has introduced three new short-range modules to its portfolio. The modules are the FC30R, a cost-effective, industrial-grade Wi-Fi module; the FCU743R, featuring Wi-Fi 4 and Bluetooth 5.2 capabilities; and the FCM740D, an MCU with Wi-Fi 4 and Bluetooth 5.2. These modules enable customers to bring IoT devices to market more cost-effectively and with faster time to market.

“We’re constantly striving to provide our customers with the strongest possible portfolio across the Quectel product range,” commented Norbert Muhrer, president and CSO, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “The inclusion of these modules expands the range of options in our short-range portfolio for customers’ IoT applications, empowering them to innovate in their IoT device designs and accelerate their time to market.”

