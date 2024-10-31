Three new short-range radio modules

Quectel has introduced three new short-range modules to its portfolio. The modules are the FC30R, a cost-effective, industrial-grade Wi-Fi module; the FCU743R, featuring Wi-Fi 4 and Bluetooth 5.2 capabilities; and the FCM740D, an MCU with Wi-Fi 4 and Bluetooth 5.2. These modules enable customers to bring IoT devices to market more cost-effectively and with faster time to market.
“We’re constantly striving to provide our customers with the strongest possible portfolio across the Quectel product range,” commented Norbert Muhrer, president and CSO, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “The inclusion of these modules expands the range of options in our short-range portfolio for customers’ IoT applications, empowering them to innovate in their IoT device designs and accelerate their time to market.”
Two-stage linear RF power amplifier iCorp Technologies
The CMX90A006 from CML Micro is a two-stage linear RF power amplifier delivering +33 dBm of output power over the frequency range of 860 to 930 MHz.
Multi-band satellite modules RF Design
The UBX-R52/S52 Series from u-blox are Multi-band LTE-M/NB-IoT/Satellite Modules that operate in 3GPP cellular bands from 450 MHz to 2,46 GHz and 1,5 to 1,7 GHz for satellite connectivity.
Open-source flexibility for IoT gateway Vepac Electronics
The SRG-CM4 brings all the open-source flexibility of the Raspberry Pi OS and ecosystem to AAEON’s signature rugged, durable gateway design to create a truly industry-ready, modular system.
Quectel adds to its portfolio iCorp Technologies
Matter-over-Thread smart locks RS South Africa
Austrian smart lock manufacturer Nuki is using Silicon Labs solutions in the fourth-generation Nuki Smart Lock, the world’s first smart lock with native Matter-over-Thread support.
Wireless LTE connectivity Otto Wireless Solutions
Links Field Network’s focus is international roaming data, and by leveraging their holding company’s international footprint and pricing structure, Links Field Networks South Africa works closely with their local shareholder to offer fully connected devices, regardless of where it is to be used globally.
Evolution of the connected healthcare system Concilium Technologies
The combination of advances in the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and cloud services impact the changes you see in healthcare today.