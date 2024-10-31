The AD5766 is a 16-channel, 16-bit, voltage output denseDAC digital-to-analogue converter (DAC).
The DAC generates output voltage ranges from an external 2,5 V reference. Depending on the voltage range selected, the midpoint of the output span can be adjusted, allowing a minimum output voltage as low as −20 V or a maximum output voltage of up to 14 V.
The AD5766 has integrated output buffers that can sink or source up to 20 mA. In conjunction with these buffers, a low-frequency signal can be superimposed onto each DAC output via dedicated dither pins. These pins simplify the system design by reducing the number of external components required for a similar external implementation.
The AD5766 uses a versatile four-wire serial interface that operates at clock rates of up to 50 MHz for write mode, and is compatible with SPI, QSPI, MICROWIRE, and DSP interface standards.
The STM32H573I-DK Discovery kit from STMicroelectronics is a complete demonstration and development platform for the STM32H573IIK3Q microcontroller, featuring an Arm Cortex-M33 core with Arm TrustZone.
The design has a wide input range of 90 to 264 V AC, 50-60 Hz, and supports an output voltage range of 5 to 28 V (USB-PD 3.1 specification).
The AD9361S-CSL from Analog Devices is a high performance, highly integrated, RF agile transceiver designed for use in 3G and 4G applications operating up to 6 GHz.
With its software configurable analogue inputs, where each input can be configured for voltage, current, resistance, or temperature, NXP’s N-AFE enables a new level of flexibility.
Emerson’s S4KD is an on-line (double conversion) UPS, providing a zero-transfer time from external to internal power during utility power failure, to deliver a seamless flow of power for critical loads.