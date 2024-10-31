Categories

Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI



16-bit voltage output denseDAC

31 October 2024 Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI

The AD5766 is a 16-channel, 16-bit, voltage output denseDAC digital-to-analogue converter (DAC).

The DAC generates output voltage ranges from an external 2,5 V reference. Depending on the voltage range selected, the midpoint of the output span can be adjusted, allowing a minimum output voltage as low as −20 V or a maximum output voltage of up to 14 V.

The AD5766 has integrated output buffers that can sink or source up to 20 mA. In conjunction with these buffers, a low-frequency signal can be superimposed onto each DAC output via dedicated dither pins. These pins simplify the system design by reducing the number of external components required for a similar external implementation.

The AD5766 uses a versatile four-wire serial interface that operates at clock rates of up to 50 MHz for write mode, and is compatible with SPI, QSPI, MICROWIRE, and DSP interface standards.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Email: info@arrow.altech.co.za
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


