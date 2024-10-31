IO Ninja debugging tool

Tibbo has released a major update to IO Ninja, its versatile communications debugging tool for Windows, Linux, and macOS. The highlight of this release is the comprehensive support for dark mode on all platforms.
Recently, the company received many requests for BACnet, a protocol widely used in the domain of building automation networks. Tibbo has always tried to steer its development efforts towards customers’ needs, so the all new BACnet MS/TP Analyzer plugin has been introduced.
Other additions include:
• A critical update to the Device Mnitor for Linux.
• Support for encoded fields in the packet template engine and logging engine.
• Reactive statements in Jancy scripting simplify writing UI code for custom plugins.
• A new compact UI for output and feature reports.
IO Ninja comes with a limited free subscription on the purchase of any related hardware device.
DC to 40 GHz termination RF Design
The TS400HM from Inmet by Spectrum Control is a 50 O termination that operates from DC to 40 GHz, and can handle an average input power of 1 W.
Multi-band satellite modules RF Design
The UBX-R52/S52 Series from u-blox are Multi-band LTE-M/NB-IoT/Satellite Modules that operate in 3GPP cellular bands from 450 MHz to 2,46 GHz and 1,5 to 1,7 GHz for satellite connectivity.
From the editor's desk: A brave new world Technews Publishing
The technology Tesla currently uses in its cars from the batteries, power electronics, controllers, through to the mechanics, gearboxes, and the AI inference computer and software have are incorporated in the development of Optimus, allowing the development of the robot to gain impressive features in a relatively short time span.
2 GHz RF amplifier RF Design
The GRF9461 from Guerrilla RF is an RF gain block that operates from 40 MHz to 2,0 GHz and provides a gain of 19,8 dB with a noise figure of 1,8 dB.
LTE Cat 1bis IoT module RF Design
The C17QS from Cavli Wireless is an LTE Cat 1bis IoT module that supports global LTE cellular bands, delivering a downlink data rate of 10 Mbps.