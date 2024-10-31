IO Ninja debugging tool

31 October 2024 News

Tibbo has released a major update to IO Ninja, its versatile communications debugging tool for Windows, Linux, and macOS. The highlight of this release is the comprehensive support for dark mode on all platforms.

Recently, the company received many requests for BACnet, a protocol widely used in the domain of building automation networks. Tibbo has always tried to steer its development efforts towards customers’ needs, so the all new BACnet MS/TP Analyzer plugin has been introduced.

Other additions include:

• A critical update to the Device Mnitor for Linux.

• Support for encoded fields in the packet template engine and logging engine.

• Reactive statements in Jancy scripting simplify writing UI code for custom plugins.

• A new compact UI for output and feature reports.

IO Ninja comes with a limited free subscription on the purchase of any related hardware device.

For more information contact RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za

