Three-phase inverter reference design
31 October 2024
Power Electronics / Power Management
The EVLPWD-FAN-PUMP reference design is a three-phase complete inverter based on the STM32G071RBT6 Cortex-M0+ microcontroller and PWD5T60 3-phase motor driver. The evaluation board has been designed, in terms of characteristics and form factor, to address some of the main product applications of the PWD5T60, such as fans and pumps.
The board has a configurable single or three-shunt sensing topology, and both field-oriented control (FOC) and six-step control can be implemented. This allows permanent magnet synchronous motors (PMSMs) and brushless DC (BLDC) motors to be driven.
A current comparator allows the cycle-by-cycle current limiter feature to implement a current mode control.
The demonstration board is compatible with a wide range of input voltages and includes a power supply stage with the VIPER011LS in buck configuration to generate the +12 V and +3,3 V supply voltages required by the application. The input stage of the board is equipped with a complete AC mains line filter.
For more information visit https://bit.ly/408h6BH
How ADI battery management solutions empower safer, smarter robots
Altron Arrow
Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
Choosing an appropriate battery pack and its accompanying battery management system is a critical decision in designing an autonomous mobile robot.
Industrial power supply range
RFiber Solutions
Power Electronics / Power Management
SynQor’s ruggedised AC-DC and DC-DC converters and filters are designed for a wide range of industrial applications, including those required to withstand harsh environments.
PSUs for industrial applications
Power Electronics / Power Management
RECOM’s REDIIN120/240/480 series of AC-DC converters perfectly corresponds with customer needs by exhibiting high efficiency and low energy consumption at no load.
Highest density automotive-grade power modules
Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
Vicor has released three automotive-grade power modules for 48 V EV systems, which deliver industry-leading power density.
MOSFET for automotive applications
Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
Infineon’s OptiMOS 7 100 V is offered in the company’s versatile and robust, high-current SSO8 5 x 6 mm2
SMD package.
Best practices for assuring successful PoE device deployment
Lambda Test
Power Electronics / Power Management
Looking at the challenges of a typical IoT rollout, the biggest hurdle usually isn’t how to connect IoT devices to the LAN, but instead, how to get power cheaply and reliably to the device.
Localise lithium and cobalt battery manufacturing
Power Electronics / Power Management
Lithium, nickel, and cobalt are three of the key minerals used in the manufacture of electric vehicle batteries, and all of these minerals are mined in southern Africa.
Is this black powder the secret solution to EV charging woes?
Power Electronics / Power Management
We go inside Group14, a silicon battery materials company, for an up-close view of a solution that it says could help us ‘live a fully untethered technological life.’
Advanced 28 V input 3U VPX
RFiber Solutions
Power Electronics / Power Management
SynQor has announced its latest 28 V DC input VPX power supply, VPX-3U-DC28TH, featuring extended hold-up designed for critical aerospace and shipboard applications.
Silicon Carbide MOSFET discrete devices
Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
Infineon offers a range of CoolSiC MOSFET discrete devices from 650 to 2000 V, ideally suited for hard- and resonant-switching topologies.
