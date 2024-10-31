Three-phase inverter reference design

31 October 2024 Power Electronics / Power Management

The EVLPWD-FAN-PUMP reference design is a three-phase complete inverter based on the STM32G071RBT6 Cortex-M0+ microcontroller and PWD5T60 3-phase motor driver. The evaluation board has been designed, in terms of characteristics and form factor, to address some of the main product applications of the PWD5T60, such as fans and pumps.

The board has a configurable single or three-shunt sensing topology, and both field-oriented control (FOC) and six-step control can be implemented. This allows permanent magnet synchronous motors (PMSMs) and brushless DC (BLDC) motors to be driven.

A current comparator allows the cycle-by-cycle current limiter feature to implement a current mode control.

The demonstration board is compatible with a wide range of input voltages and includes a power supply stage with the VIPER011LS in buck configuration to generate the +12 V and +3,3 V supply voltages required by the application. The input stage of the board is equipped with a complete AC mains line filter.

For more information visit https://bit.ly/408h6BH






