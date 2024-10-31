Trina Storage ranked in top 10

31 October 2024 News

Amidst the global energy storage market, Trina Storage has once again earned recognition from authoritative institutions with its outstanding innovation capabilities and global layout. The latest 2024 Energy Storage System Integrator Report released by market insight company, S&P; Global Commodity Insights, reveals that Trina Storage has secured a position among the Top 10 energy storage integrators in China, the UK, and Australia. These rankings are based on the total amount of installed and contracted projects in each region.

S&P; Global Commodity Insights plays a crucial role in the global energy transition, covering a range of sectors, including oil, natural gas, electricity, chemicals, metals, agricultural products, and shipping. It also provides valuable market insights for participants in the energy storage industry.

Trina Storage’s ranking underscores its ability to deliver cutting-edge energy storage solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of diverse global markets. Leveraging a vertically integrated approach and extensive industry expertise, Trina Storage offering covers advanced battery technology, system engineering, manufacturing, and project commissioning. This holistic strategy optimises performance and efficiency, and ensures seamless project delivery.

The company’s all-new Elementa is a modular and smart storage solution, tailored for grid-scale applications. It is a modular LFP battery cabinet featuring a simple plug-in concept that can be flexibly scaled-up according to project needs and applications. Fully integrated, and prefabricated with state-of-the-art LFP batteries, liquid-cooled thermal management system, battery management system, and fire detection and suppression system, it is optimised for flexibility and efficient maintenance.

