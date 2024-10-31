High-density coax assemblies

WithWave’s high-speed and high-density multi-coax cable assemblies (WMX Series) provide a wide range of multiple coax connectors and flexible cable assemblies, with a choice of 20, 40, 50, 67 or 110 GHz configurations based on precision array design and superior high-frequency cabling solutions. The WMX Series are excellent signal integrity solutions for bench-top testing and automated test equipment, to meet increasing demands of semiconductor test equipment and optical testing industries.
These products comprise high-performance flexible assemblies which can be bundled in housings of eight or 16 channels, with a compression type interface to the board which provides for a lower total cost of testing by avoiding costly soldering components.
This WMX Series features excellent insertion and return loss performance. They are ideal for applications in semiconductor and optical test equipment, high-speed testing modules, supercomputing, and 5G communication systems.
Versatile high-current contacts Spectrum Concepts
Interconnection
Mill-Max has announced the release of its number 36 contact, a unique contact designed to accept a wide range of lead sizes, while providing low insertion force and high current carrying capacity.
Industrial power supply range RFiber Solutions
Power Electronics / Power Management
SynQor’s ruggedised AC-DC and DC-DC converters and filters are designed for a wide range of industrial applications, including those required to withstand harsh environments.
Advanced 28 V input 3U VPX RFiber Solutions
Power Electronics / Power Management
SynQor has announced its latest 28 V DC input VPX power supply, VPX-3U-DC28TH, featuring extended hold-up designed for critical aerospace and shipboard applications.
10-27 GHz bidirectional detector RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
United Monolithic Semiconductors’ CHE1260-QAG is a bidirectional detector monolithic microwave IC (MMIC) that integrates a passive bidirectional coupler, two matched detector diodes, and two reference diodes.
IO-Link compatible fibre-optic sensor Vepac Electronics
Interconnection
The DFS71 is a digital fibre-optic sensor with configurable outputs: single output with remote input, redundant, complementary, and classic, which can all be configured as PNP (source), NPN (sink), or push/pull.
High-performance connector
Interconnection
The CMM SMPM Series is the result of a collaboration between Nicomatic, a leader in connectors for harsh environments, and Radiall, an expert in RF coaxial connectors.
Multi-channel SMPM cable assembly RFiber Solutions
Interconnection
Withwave’s multi-channel SMPM cable assemblies provide a choice of 26,5, 40 or 50 GHz configurations based on precision array design and superior high-frequency cabling solutions.