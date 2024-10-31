Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Interconnection



Print this page printer friendly version

High-density coax assemblies

31 October 2024 Interconnection

WithWave’s high-speed and high-density multi-coax cable assemblies (WMX Series) provide a wide range of multiple coax connectors and flexible cable assemblies, with a choice of 20, 40, 50, 67 or 110 GHz configurations based on precision array design and superior high-frequency cabling solutions. The WMX Series are excellent signal integrity solutions for bench-top testing and automated test equipment, to meet increasing demands of semiconductor test equipment and optical testing industries.

These products comprise high-performance flexible assemblies which can be bundled in housings of eight or 16 channels, with a compression type interface to the board which provides for a lower total cost of testing by avoiding costly soldering components.

This WMX Series features excellent insertion and return loss performance. They are ideal for applications in semiconductor and optical test equipment, high-speed testing modules, supercomputing, and 5G communication systems.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 667 5212
Email: sales@rfibersolutions.com
www: www.rfibersolutions.com
Articles: More information and articles about RFiber Solutions


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Versatile high-current contacts
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
Mill-Max has announced the release of its number 36 contact, a unique contact designed to accept a wide range of lead sizes, while providing low insertion force and high current carrying capacity.

Read more...
Industrial power supply range
RFiber Solutions Power Electronics / Power Management
SynQor’s ruggedised AC-DC and DC-DC converters and filters are designed for a wide range of industrial applications, including those required to withstand harsh environments.

Read more...
High-performance low SWaP SDR
RFiber Solutions AI & ML
The Matchstiq X40 from Epiq is a high-performance low SWaP SDR optimised for AI and ML and the RF edge.

Read more...
Advanced 28 V input 3U VPX
RFiber Solutions Power Electronics / Power Management
SynQor has announced its latest 28 V DC input VPX power supply, VPX-3U-DC28TH, featuring extended hold-up designed for critical aerospace and shipboard applications.

Read more...
10-27 GHz bidirectional detector
RFiber Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
United Monolithic Semiconductors’ CHE1260-QAG is a bidirectional detector monolithic microwave IC (MMIC) that integrates a passive bidirectional coupler, two matched detector diodes, and two reference diodes.

Read more...
IO-Link compatible fibre-optic sensor
Vepac Electronics Interconnection
The DFS71 is a digital fibre-optic sensor with configurable outputs: single output with remote input, redundant, complementary, and classic, which can all be configured as PNP (source), NPN (sink), or push/pull.

Read more...
High-performance connector
Interconnection
The CMM SMPM Series is the result of a collaboration between Nicomatic, a leader in connectors for harsh environments, and Radiall, an expert in RF coaxial connectors.

Read more...
Multi-channel SMPM cable assembly
RFiber Solutions Interconnection
Withwave’s multi-channel SMPM cable assemblies provide a choice of 26,5, 40 or 50 GHz configurations based on precision array design and superior high-frequency cabling solutions.

Read more...
Cable assembly delivers PAM4 in dense designs
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
Samtec’s NovaRay cable assemblies combine performance and extreme density by using 40% less space than traditional arrays.

Read more...
M12 connectors with push-pull fast locking
Phoenix Contact Interconnection
Phoenix Contact’s push-pull fast-locking system, and the Push-Lock conductor connection, make assembly and installation effortless and reliable.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved