High-density coax assemblies

31 October 2024 Interconnection

WithWave’s high-speed and high-density multi-coax cable assemblies (WMX Series) provide a wide range of multiple coax connectors and flexible cable assemblies, with a choice of 20, 40, 50, 67 or 110 GHz configurations based on precision array design and superior high-frequency cabling solutions. The WMX Series are excellent signal integrity solutions for bench-top testing and automated test equipment, to meet increasing demands of semiconductor test equipment and optical testing industries.

These products comprise high-performance flexible assemblies which can be bundled in housings of eight or 16 channels, with a compression type interface to the board which provides for a lower total cost of testing by avoiding costly soldering components.

This WMX Series features excellent insertion and return loss performance. They are ideal for applications in semiconductor and optical test equipment, high-speed testing modules, supercomputing, and 5G communication systems.

