NTN comms module enables IoT deployment anywhere

31 October 2024 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

SIMCom, a provider of cellular wireless modules and solutions for IoT and M2M applications, has developed a new NTN (non-terrestrial network) satellite communications module. Their SIM7070G-HP-S supports 3GPP Rel-17 at L-band (B255) and S-band (B23/ B256) frequencies, enabling IoT systems to be deployed in regions where terrestrial networks are unreliable or unavailable. Able to establish connectivity solutions with any satellite network using the 3GPP Rel.17 5G IoT-NTN protocol, the compact module, which measures just 24 x 24 mm, is designed for space-constrained applications that need low latency, low-throughput data communications in a variety of radio propagation conditions.

Comments Mads Fischer, European sales director, SIMCom: “A key differentiating feature for us is that SIMCom has always focused on wireless communication for IoT applications. Delivering a unique combination of performance, security and flexibility, this module is ideally suited for M2M applications, such as metering, asset tracking, remote monitoring, E-health, etc.”

The SIM7070G-HP-S integrates a range of interfaces, including UART, GPIO, PCM, SPI and I2C, facilitating expansion and scaling of the network. Its ultra-low power consumption of 3,8 µA at 3,8 V and using just 0,45 mA in sleep mode, means that battery life can be extended up to ten years. Data transfer rates are 250 (DL) and 200 (UL) kbps for IoT-NTN, and 589 (DL) and 1119 (UL) kbps for Cat-M Data Rate.

Credit(s)

Otto Wireless Solutions





