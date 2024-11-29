Advanced HMI delivers enhanced durability





IDEC Corporation has expanded its operator interface family with its new HG1J Series touchscreen. This device uses the latest innovations to provide vivid visualisations and responsive multi-touch operation, all in an extremely compact form factor. The HG1J Series is the successor of the HG1G Series HMIs, and it provides an upgrade path for existing installations.

The HMI’s capacitive touch-panel technology improves performance. Besides being water- and scratch-resistant, the capacitive screen is very responsive, and it resists false signals when dirt or water droplets are present on the HMI face. Fewer touchscreen layers and better light transmission ratings mean less backlight power is needed, and the display provides a bright 500 cd/m2 level featuring 16 million colours and a 480x272 display resolution. Users are able to interact with the touchscreen while using thin gloves.

The glass-top design is wear-resistant even in harsh environments, and it delivers a long life with a 50 000-hour-rated backlight. The battery-free design uses a hyper-capacitor to maintain clock time for 20 days without a supply, while magneto-resistive RAM provides non-volatile storage for programs, retentive registers, and logged data. With a rated input voltage ranging from 12 to 24 V DC, and push-in wiring connectors that simplify installation, the HG1J is ideal for industrial, vehicle, and solar-powered applications.

Configuration is accessed through IDEC’s standard and intuitive WindOI-NV4 software. Two USB-A ports support flash drives for data logging, recipes, and program transfer, along with dongles for speakers, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The embedded Ethernet port provides users with easy access for remote maintenance and communication, and Modbus TCP/IP, BACnet IP, EtherNet/IP, and MQTT protocols are supported for connection to other intelligent devices.

Credit(s)

Fox Controls Rand





