Upgraded power inductor series

With the continuous development of AI technology, the demand for computing power in data centres is rapidly increasing, which forces the AI servers and other computing equipment to demand higher power.
Due to the application of AI acceleration cards, the height of devices is more limited. This has resulted in the emergence of multi-phase,
ultra-high current copper magnetic co-fired power inductors.
These power inductors, HTF-MP, play an important role in the power supply system composed of multi-phase controllers and DrMOS. They can regulate voltage through nonlinear control, multi-phase interleaved parallel connection, and other technologies to meet the power supply needs of GPU and HBM3 modules. Therefore, HTF-MP can be used extensively in the key application stage of GPU power supply conversion of 12 V down to 0,8 - 1,3 V.
Sunlord’s multiphase co-fired power inductor HTF-MP series has upgraded the single-phase HTF-H products in terms of integrated applications. Compared with the single-phase HTF-H series, the HTF-MP series is more suitable for complex multiphase power supply applications in design,
effectively meeting the needs of ultra-thin and high-power devices, such as high-performance computing platforms and low-profile electronic devices.
Thanks to its innovative structural design, the HTF-MP series inductor has various unique and powerful advantages:
• Compared with assembled inductors, it has no acoustic noise, a lower EMI, and lower losses.
• Compared with traditional moulded inductors, it has higher magnetic permeability and better DC resistance.
• Compared with HTF-H inductors, it has higher integration and saves more space on the design of the PCB.
