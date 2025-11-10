Optimising cleaning products used in electronics manufacturing
29 November 2024
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The electronics industry is committed to improving manufacturing practices, and one way to do this is using safer and more sustainable cleaning products across the electronics manufacturing lifecycle. IPC-1402, Standard for Green Cleaners Used in Electronics Manufacturing, is for engineers, chemists, environment/health/safety professionals, purchasers, and those involved in formulating and selecting cleaning products for electronics manufacturing. Formulating safer and more sustainable cleaning products, and using these products, is an important way for the industry to reduce potential impacts to worker health and the environment.
Attendees of this online webinar will:
• Understand the utility of IPC-1402 in defining cleaning products and processes, determining impacts to humans and the environment, managing health and safety and physical hazard requirements, and how to verify and assess relevant criteria.
• Learn how to use ChemFORWARD’s new CleanScreen application and reporting tool, which incorporates IPC-1402 criteria, to rapidly screen cleaning formulations and create your product safety profile for B2B communications.
• Increase their awareness of other tools, standards, and certification programmes available to develop and market safer and more sustainable cleaners for electronics manufacturing applications.
Date: 10 November 2025
Time: 19:00 SAST
For more information visit https://bit.ly/4142MdG
