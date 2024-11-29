Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





DSP, Micros & Memory



Print this page printer friendly version

QuecPython live demonstration

29 November 2024 DSP, Micros & Memory

QuecPython is the ideal execution environment when using Python for IoT projects. QuecPython allows designers to adapt Quectel’s modules quickl,y with a low-code approach to suit their precise requirements in less time and at reduced cost, while maintaining high security standards. Innovators can run application code directly on a cellular module’s CPU, without requiring an external MCU. This can result in QuecPython enabling solution development in as little as 30 minutes when using Python for IoT.

Python’s high-level built-in data structures, combined with dynamic typing and binding, make for rapid IoT application development. The language can be used by programmers, network engineers, and those outside traditional computing disciplines who find its user-friendly attributes appealing. For IoT product development, the readability and simplicity of Python, and its versatility and familiarity, makes it attractive to a wide range of developers.

QuecPython has several substantial advantages compared to traditional programming methods. As a cross-platform system that requires no application code changes, it can seamlessly switch between multiple modules. With scripting language development, there is no need to compile code, because what you write is what you get. Integrated writing, debugging and dynamic script loading ensure simpler and more flexible application upgrades.

Join this Masterclass webinar for an in-depth discussion of how QuecPython can be used to develop solutions using Quectel’s Wi-Fi, LTE Cat 1, and Cat M IoT modules. The webinar will include live demos covering Wi-Fi configuration, and tracking and smart metering solutions.

Date: 10 December 2024

Time: 09:00 SAST

For more information visit https://www.quectel.com/masterclass-events/quecpython-live-demo-wi-fi-cat-1-cat-m-solutions


Credit(s)

Email: james.schlebusch@quectel.com
www: www.quectel.com
Articles: More information and articles about Quectel Wireless Solutions


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Module combines 5G and NTN support
Quectel Wireless Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel Wireless Solutions announced the launch of its BG770A-SN ultra-compact 5G-ready satellite communication module, compliant with 3GPP releases 13, 14 and 17.

Read more...
Robust and customisable SBC
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
Pairing the powerful i.MX8M Plus System on Module (SoM) from SolidRun, which features the i.MX 8M Plus SoC from NXP, this high-performance SBC is set to transform industrial environments.

Read more...
New family supports future cryptography
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
NXP has introduced its new i.MX 94 family, which contains an i.MX MPU with an integrated time-sensitive networking (TSN) switch, enabling configurable, secure communications with rich protocol support in industrial and automotive environments.

Read more...
Fast and reliable 4G connectivity worldwide
TRX Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
Powered by a powerful Quectel LTE Cat 4 modem, the Arduino Pro 4G module’s fast data throughput and high bandwidths ensure reliable and quick data download and upload, even in remote locations.

Read more...
NXP’s all-purpose microcontroller series
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
NXP has released its MCX A14x and A15x series of all-purpose microcontrollers which are part of the larger MCX portfolio that shares a common Arm Cortex-M33 core platform.

Read more...
ESP32-P4 SoC
iCorp Technologies DSP, Micros & Memory
Espressif Systems announced its latest SoC, the ESP32-P4 which is powered by a RISC-V CPU, with an AI instructions extension, an advanced memory subsystem, and integrated high-speed peripherals.

Read more...
Microchip SoC FPGA
ASIC Design Services DSP, Micros & Memory
Microchip Technology introduced the RT PolarFire SoC FPGA, the first real-time Linux capable, RISC-V-based microprocessor subsystem on a proven RT PolarFire FPGA platform.

Read more...
QLC Flash memory using BiCS tech
EBV Electrolink DSP, Micros & Memory
KIOXIA announced it had started shipping its 2 Tb Quad-Level-Cell memory devices with its 8th-generation BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory technology.

Read more...
Development kit for programmable 16-channel low-side driver
ASIC Design Services DSP, Micros & Memory
Holt Integrated Circuits has announced the introduction of ADK-84216, a development kit designed to demonstrate the features of Holt’s recently announced programmable 16-channel low-side driver, HI-84216.

Read more...
MediaTek’s new SoC offers extreme performance
DSP, Micros & Memory
MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 flagship SoC offers extreme performance and efficiency by combining a second-generation All Big Core design with industry-leading AI, compute, and gaming capabilities.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved