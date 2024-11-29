QuecPython live demonstration

QuecPython is the ideal execution environment when using Python for IoT projects. QuecPython allows designers to adapt Quectel’s modules quickl,y with a low-code approach to suit their precise requirements in less time and at reduced cost, while maintaining high security standards. Innovators can run application code directly on a cellular module’s CPU, without requiring an external MCU. This can result in QuecPython enabling solution development in as little as 30 minutes when using Python for IoT.
Python’s high-level built-in data structures, combined with dynamic typing and binding, make for rapid IoT application development. The language can be used by programmers, network engineers, and those outside traditional computing disciplines who find its user-friendly attributes appealing. For IoT product development, the readability and simplicity of Python, and its versatility and familiarity, makes it attractive to a wide range of developers.
QuecPython has several substantial advantages compared to traditional programming methods. As a cross-platform system that requires no application code changes, it can seamlessly switch between multiple modules. With scripting language development, there is no need to compile code, because what you write is what you get. Integrated writing, debugging and dynamic script loading ensure simpler and more flexible application upgrades.
Join this Masterclass webinar for an in-depth discussion of how QuecPython can be used to develop solutions using Quectel’s Wi-Fi, LTE Cat 1, and Cat M IoT modules. The webinar will include live demos covering Wi-Fi configuration, and tracking and smart metering solutions.
Module combines 5G and NTN support Quectel Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel Wireless Solutions announced the launch of its BG770A-SN ultra-compact 5G-ready satellite communication module, compliant with 3GPP releases 13, 14 and 17.
Read more...Robust and customisable SBC Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
Pairing the powerful i.MX8M Plus System on Module (SoM) from SolidRun, which features the i.MX 8M Plus SoC from NXP, this high-performance SBC is set to transform industrial environments.
Read more...New family supports future cryptography Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
NXP has introduced its new i.MX 94 family, which contains an i.MX MPU with an integrated time-sensitive networking (TSN) switch, enabling configurable, secure communications with rich protocol support in industrial and automotive environments.
Read more...Fast and reliable 4G connectivity worldwide TRX Electronics
DSP, Micros & Memory
Powered by a powerful Quectel LTE Cat 4 modem, the Arduino Pro 4G module’s fast data throughput and high bandwidths ensure reliable and quick data download and upload, even in remote locations.
Read more...ESP32-P4 SoC iCorp Technologies
DSP, Micros & Memory
Espressif Systems announced its latest SoC, the ESP32-P4 which is powered by a RISC-V CPU, with an AI instructions extension, an advanced memory subsystem, and integrated high-speed peripherals.
Read more...Microchip SoC FPGA ASIC Design Services
DSP, Micros & Memory
Microchip Technology introduced the RT PolarFire SoC FPGA, the first real-time Linux capable, RISC-V-based microprocessor subsystem on a proven RT PolarFire FPGA platform.
Read more...QLC Flash memory using BiCS tech EBV Electrolink
DSP, Micros & Memory
KIOXIA announced it had started shipping its 2 Tb Quad-Level-Cell memory devices with its 8th-generation BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory technology.