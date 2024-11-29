QuecPython live demonstration

QuecPython is the ideal execution environment when using Python for IoT projects. QuecPython allows designers to adapt Quectel’s modules quickl,y with a low-code approach to suit their precise requirements in less time and at reduced cost, while maintaining high security standards. Innovators can run application code directly on a cellular module’s CPU, without requiring an external MCU. This can result in QuecPython enabling solution development in as little as 30 minutes when using Python for IoT.

Python’s high-level built-in data structures, combined with dynamic typing and binding, make for rapid IoT application development. The language can be used by programmers, network engineers, and those outside traditional computing disciplines who find its user-friendly attributes appealing. For IoT product development, the readability and simplicity of Python, and its versatility and familiarity, makes it attractive to a wide range of developers.

QuecPython has several substantial advantages compared to traditional programming methods. As a cross-platform system that requires no application code changes, it can seamlessly switch between multiple modules. With scripting language development, there is no need to compile code, because what you write is what you get. Integrated writing, debugging and dynamic script loading ensure simpler and more flexible application upgrades.

Join this Masterclass webinar for an in-depth discussion of how QuecPython can be used to develop solutions using Quectel’s Wi-Fi, LTE Cat 1, and Cat M IoT modules. The webinar will include live demos covering Wi-Fi configuration, and tracking and smart metering solutions.

Date: 10 December 2024

Time: 09:00 SAST

For more information visit https://www.quectel.com/masterclass-events/quecpython-live-demo-wi-fi-cat-1-cat-m-solutions

