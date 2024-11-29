Categories

Passive Components



3,75 GHz RF inductor

29 November 2024 Passive Components

The 026011C-39NXJR from Coilcraft is an RF inductor with an inductance of 0,039 µH. The ceramic chip wire wound inductor features a DC resistance of 1 Ω, a DC current of 175 mA, and a self-resonant frequency of 3,75 GHz.

The component has an operating temperature range of -40 to 125°C.

With dimensions of only 0,76 x 0,33 x 0,55 mm, this surface-mount inductor has a wire wound construction with a resulting high Q factor, making them suitable for applications in 5G and LTE cellular communication systems.

For more information contact RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 555 8400
Email: sales@rfdesign.co.za
www: www.rfdesign.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RF Design


