3,75 GHz RF inductor

29 November 2024 Passive Components

The 026011C-39NXJR from Coilcraft is an RF inductor with an inductance of 0,039 µH. The ceramic chip wire wound inductor features a DC resistance of 1 Ω, a DC current of 175 mA, and a self-resonant frequency of 3,75 GHz.

The component has an operating temperature range of -40 to 125°C.

With dimensions of only 0,76 x 0,33 x 0,55 mm, this surface-mount inductor has a wire wound construction with a resulting high Q factor, making them suitable for applications in 5G and LTE cellular communication systems.

For more information contact RF Design, +27 21 555 8400 , andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za

Credit(s)

RF Design





