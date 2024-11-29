3,75 GHz RF inductor

The 026011C-39NXJR from Coilcraft is an RF inductor with an inductance of 0,039 µH. The ceramic chip wire wound inductor features a DC resistance of 1 Ω, a DC current of 175 mA, and a self-resonant frequency of 3,75 GHz.
The component has an operating temperature range of -40 to 125°C.
With dimensions of only 0,76 x 0,33 x 0,55 mm, this surface-mount inductor has a wire wound construction with a resulting high Q factor, making them suitable for applications in 5G and LTE cellular communication systems.
Upgraded power inductor series iCorp Technologies
Sunlord’s multiphase co-fired power inductor HTF-MP series has upgraded the single-phase HTF-H products in terms of integrated applications.
Upgraded power inductor series iCorp Technologies
RAKwireless and Datacake have collaborated on a solution called ‘Real IoT in a Box’ to address the complexities of deploying IoT solutions, particularly when it comes to LoRaWAN.
Direction-finding antenna board RF Design
u-blox’s ANT-B11 Bluetooth 5.1 direction-finding antenna board is a compact Bluetooth Low-Energy angle-of-arrival antenna and sensor board combined.
Advanced high-voltage capacitors RS South Africa
These new capacitor families from Panasonic are designed for surface-mount and radial lead applications, offering remarkable performance improvements that meet the evolving needs of industrial applications.
DC to 40 GHz termination RF Design
The TS400HM from Inmet by Spectrum Control is a 50 O termination that operates from DC to 40 GHz, and can handle an average input power of 1 W.
Moulded inductors Future Electronics
Abracon’s mini-moulded inductors bring all the advantages of their larger counterparts, including superior EMI shielding, high power density, and low core losses, despite their compact size.
Multi-band satellite modules RF Design
The UBX-R52/S52 Series from u-blox are Multi-band LTE-M/NB-IoT/Satellite Modules that operate in 3GPP cellular bands from 450 MHz to 2,46 GHz and 1,5 to 1,7 GHz for satellite connectivity.