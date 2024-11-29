What is an NPU?

29 November 2024 AI & ML

An NPU stands for Neural Processing Unit, which is a specialised hardware accelerator designed to efficiently process tasks related to artificial intelligence, in particular deep learning models. NPUs are optimised for operations commonly found in neural networks, such as matrix multiplications, convolutions, and activation functions.

Here are some key points about NPUs:

NPUs are designed to perform the following AI tasks at maximum speed, while using the least amount of energy. NPUs are:

• Optimised for AI workloads: NPUs are designed to handle the vast number of computations involved in neural network processing more efficiently than general-purpose processors (like CPUs or GPUs).

• Power efficient: They are typically more power-efficient than using CPUs or even GPUs for AI tasks, making them ideal for mobile devices and edge computing where power consumption is critical.

• Able to perform real-time processing: NPUs can execute AI tasks, such as image recognition, speech processing, and other inference tasks, in real-time due to their high computational parallelism.

• Used in smartphones and edge devices: NPUs are increasingly common in modern smartphones (like those made by Apple, Huawei, and Google) to accelerate AI tasks such as photography enhancements, face recognition, and voice assistance.

• Integrated with SoCs (System on Chips): Many NPUs are embedded within SoCs, which are used in devices like smartphones, autonomous vehicles, IoT devices, and more, enabling AI computations directly on the device without needing to rely on cloud-based processing.

To summarise, neural processing units are crucial for enabling the growing demand for AI processing in compact, energy-efficient, and real-time environments without needing to be connected to a server to handle the AI processing.





