Low SWaP SoM for AI applications

Matchstiq’s G20 and G40 are low SWaP-C SDRs tailored for AI and ML applications. The all-in-one modules combine an RF module, SDR, FPGA, CPU, and GPU into a single transceiver platform.
These modules are highly flexible RF and signal processing SDR platforms, ready to enable applications with the most challenging SWaP-C requirements. Both the G20 and G40 have Epiq’s flagship SDR, the Sidekiq NV100, as a fundamental component. The Matchstiq G20 incorporates a single Sidekiq NV100, a 2 TB SSD, and an Nvidia Orin NX, enabling direct RF record, analysis, and playback. The Matchstiq G40 integrates the Orin NX with two Sidekiq’s (both NV100), enabling phase-coherent operation across four RF channels.
With Sidekiq NV100 at the core, the Matchstiq G20 and G40 are designed for small form factor UsX payloads and handheld and dismounted applications, offering an unprecedented level of integration and performance. Both platforms are equipped with the Nvidia Orin NX 16G SoM, ideal for hosting AI and machine learning algorithms. These low SWaP-C platforms enable AI and ML capabilities to move to the RF edge, reducing both data transfer speeds to the host and system power consumption.
Ryzen-based computer on module Altron Arrow
AI & ML
SolidRun announced the launch of its new Ryzen V3000 CX7 Com module, configurable with the eight-core/16-thread Ryzen Embedded V3C48 processor.
Read more...What is an NPU?
AI & ML
A neural processing unit is a specialised hardware accelerator designed to efficiently process tasks related to artificial intelligence, in particular deep learning models.
Read more...Powering the intelligent edge EBV Electrolink
AI & ML
STMicroelectronics released new devices from the second generation of its industrial MPUs, the STM32MP2 series, to drive future progress in smart factories, smart healthcare, smart buildings, and smart infrastructure.
Read more...Direct sampling from 100 MHz to 36 GHz RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Jariet is leading the way in direct RF-sampling of satellite bands from VHF to Ka with its integrated ultra-high speed ADCs, DACs, and PLL/VCOs, which provide the range and bandwidth necessary to cover more bands than any other approach in a single chip.
Read more...High-density coax assemblies RFiber Solutions
Interconnection
WithWave’s high speed and high-density multi-coax cable assemblies provide a wide range of multiple coax connectors and flexible cable assemblies, with a choice of 20, 40, 50, 67 or 110 GHz configurations.
Read more...Industrial power supply range RFiber Solutions
Power Electronics / Power Management
SynQor’s ruggedised AC-DC and DC-DC converters and filters are designed for a wide range of industrial applications, including those required to withstand harsh environments.
Read more...Protecting rhinos with a tech shield
AI & ML
HYDRA provides instant data creation, and aggregates data from drones, cameras, sensors, and mobile apps to provide a comprehensive picture of what’s happening across these large landscapes.