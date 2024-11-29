Ryzen-based computer on module

SolidRun announced the launch of its new Ryzen V3000 CX7 Com module, configurable with the eight-core/16-thread Ryzen Embedded V3C48 processor.
Boasting AMD’s state-of-the-art 6 nm ‘Zen3’ architecture, this ultra-powerful embedded solution offers industry-leading performance and power efficiency. As SolidRun’s first x86-based Com Express 7 module, the Ryzen V3000 CX7 Com module ushers in a new era of efficient, high-performance computing for a diverse range of networking and edge applications.
Based on the AMD Ryzen Embedded V3000 processor, SolidRun’s Ryzen V3000 CX7 Com module brings unparalleled processing power, thermal efficiency, and high-speed I/O connectivity to the COM Express Type 7 form factor. This innovative embedded module delivers exceptional CPU performance, scalability, and reliability, making it ideal for a wide range of storage, networking, and edge systems.
In addition to its powerful processing capabilities, the Ryzen V3000 CX7 Com module from SolidRun boasts a comprehensive suite of integrated I/O interfaces. With support for up to 20 lanes of PCIe Gen4, developers can leverage high-speed data transfer for networking, storage, and acceleration purposes. The inclusion of dual 10 Gb Ethernet MAC provides best-in-class connectivity for networking applications, ensuring reliable and high-bandwidth data transmission.
These integrated features make the Ryzen V3000 CX7 Com module perfectly suited to demanding networking, edge computing, and storage applications.
