ESP32-P4 SoC

29 November 2024 DSP, Micros & Memory

Espressif Systems announced its latest SoC, the ESP32-P4. It is powered by a RISC-V CPU, with an AI instructions extension, an advanced memory subsystem, and integrated high-speed peripherals.

Powered by a dual-core RISC-V CPU running up to 400 MHz, ESP32-P4 also supports single-precision FPU and AI extensions. The SoC also integrates an LP-Core, which can run up to 40 MHz. This is critical in terms of supporting ultra-low-power applications where the high-performance (HP) cores can be kept off for most of the time, saving power.

The ESP32-P4 HP core system has 768 kB of on-chip SRAM while the HP core system has 8 kB of zero-wait TCM RAM, which can be used for fast data buffers or time-critical sections of code. The SoC has more than 50 programmable GPIOs, and it supports all the commonly used peripherals, such as SPI, I2S, I2C, PWM, RMT, ADC, DAC, and UART. The chip also supports USB OTG 2.0 HS, Ethernet, and SDIO Host 3.0 for high-speed connectivity.

