Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





DSP, Micros & Memory



Print this page printer friendly version

ESP32-P4 SoC

29 November 2024 DSP, Micros & Memory

Espressif Systems announced its latest SoC, the ESP32-P4. It is powered by a RISC-V CPU, with an AI instructions extension, an advanced memory subsystem, and integrated high-speed peripherals.

Powered by a dual-core RISC-V CPU running up to 400 MHz, ESP32-P4 also supports single-precision FPU and AI extensions. The SoC also integrates an LP-Core, which can run up to 40 MHz. This is critical in terms of supporting ultra-low-power applications where the high-performance (HP) cores can be kept off for most of the time, saving power.

The ESP32-P4 HP core system has 768 kB of on-chip SRAM while the HP core system has 8 kB of zero-wait TCM RAM, which can be used for fast data buffers or time-critical sections of code. The SoC has more than 50 programmable GPIOs, and it supports all the commonly used peripherals, such as SPI, I2S, I2C, PWM, RMT, ADC, DAC, and UART. The chip also supports USB OTG 2.0 HS, Ethernet, and SDIO Host 3.0 for high-speed connectivity.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 781 2029
Email: enquiries@icorptechnologies.co.za
www: www.icorptechnologies.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about iCorp Technologies


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

QuecPython live demonstration
Quectel Wireless Solutions DSP, Micros & Memory
QuecPython allows designers to adapt Quectel’s modules quickly, with a low-code approach to suit their precise requirements in less time and at reduced cost, while maintaining high security standards.

Read more...
Robust and customisable SBC
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
Pairing the powerful i.MX8M Plus System on Module (SoM) from SolidRun, which features the i.MX 8M Plus SoC from NXP, this high-performance SBC is set to transform industrial environments.

Read more...
New family supports future cryptography
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
NXP has introduced its new i.MX 94 family, which contains an i.MX MPU with an integrated time-sensitive networking (TSN) switch, enabling configurable, secure communications with rich protocol support in industrial and automotive environments.

Read more...
Fast and reliable 4G connectivity worldwide
TRX Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
Powered by a powerful Quectel LTE Cat 4 modem, the Arduino Pro 4G module’s fast data throughput and high bandwidths ensure reliable and quick data download and upload, even in remote locations.

Read more...
NXP’s all-purpose microcontroller series
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
NXP has released its MCX A14x and A15x series of all-purpose microcontrollers which are part of the larger MCX portfolio that shares a common Arm Cortex-M33 core platform.

Read more...
Microchip SoC FPGA
ASIC Design Services DSP, Micros & Memory
Microchip Technology introduced the RT PolarFire SoC FPGA, the first real-time Linux capable, RISC-V-based microprocessor subsystem on a proven RT PolarFire FPGA platform.

Read more...
QLC Flash memory using BiCS tech
EBV Electrolink DSP, Micros & Memory
KIOXIA announced it had started shipping its 2 Tb Quad-Level-Cell memory devices with its 8th-generation BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory technology.

Read more...
Upgraded power inductor series
iCorp Technologies Passive Components
Sunlord’s multiphase co-fired power inductor HTF-MP series has upgraded the single-phase HTF-H products in terms of integrated applications.

Read more...
Quectel wireless module wins accolade
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The winners of the 2024 IoT Evolution 5G Leadership Award were recently announced, with Quectel walking away with an award for its modules which make 5G features more easily accessible for IoT applications, notably the company’s RG255C-GL.

Read more...
Quectel unveils SC682A LTE smart module
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The SC682A is an advanced smart module featuring multi-mode LTE Cat 4, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, with integrated dual-band GNSS.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved