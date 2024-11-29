Microchip SoC FPGA

29 November 2024 DSP, Micros & Memory

Microchip Technology introduced the RT PolarFire SoC FPGA. Developed on Microchip’s PolarFire FPGA, it is the first real-time Linux capable,

RISC-V-based microprocessor subsystem on a proven RT PolarFire FPGA platform. Developers are now able to start designing using the commercially available PolarFire SoC (MPFS460) device and Libero SoC development tools.

Along with Microchip’s extensive Mi-V ecosystem, PolarFire SoC solution stacks, the PolarFire SoC Icicle Kit or the PolarFire SoC Smart Embedded Vision Kit, developing lower-power solutions for the challenging thermal environments seen in space can happen today.

Safety-critical systems, control systems, space and security applications need the flexibility of the Linux OS and the determinism of real-time systems to control hardware. RT PolarFire SoC FPGAs feature a multi-core Linux-capable processor that is coherent with the memory subsystem. The RT PolarFire SoC enables central satellite processing capabilities like those in single board computers. The SoC allows for flexible implementation of highly integrated designs, customisation, and evolution of function, while improving size, weight and power considerations.

