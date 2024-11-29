Microchip SoC FPGA

Microchip Technology introduced the RT PolarFire SoC FPGA. Developed on Microchip’s PolarFire FPGA, it is the first real-time Linux capable,
RISC-V-based microprocessor subsystem on a proven RT PolarFire FPGA platform. Developers are now able to start designing using the commercially available PolarFire SoC (MPFS460) device and Libero SoC development tools.
Along with Microchip’s extensive Mi-V ecosystem, PolarFire SoC solution stacks, the PolarFire SoC Icicle Kit or the PolarFire SoC Smart Embedded Vision Kit, developing lower-power solutions for the challenging thermal environments seen in space can happen today.
Safety-critical systems, control systems, space and security applications need the flexibility of the Linux OS and the determinism of real-time systems to control hardware. RT PolarFire SoC FPGAs feature a multi-core Linux-capable processor that is coherent with the memory subsystem. The RT PolarFire SoC enables central satellite processing capabilities like those in single board computers. The SoC allows for flexible implementation of highly integrated designs, customisation, and evolution of function, while improving size, weight and power considerations.
QuecPython live demonstration Quectel Wireless Solutions
QuecPython allows designers to adapt Quectel’s modules quickly, with a low-code approach to suit their precise requirements in less time and at reduced cost, while maintaining high security standards.
Robust and customisable SBC Altron Arrow
Pairing the powerful i.MX8M Plus System on Module (SoM) from SolidRun, which features the i.MX 8M Plus SoC from NXP, this high-performance SBC is set to transform industrial environments.
New family supports future cryptography Altron Arrow
NXP has introduced its new i.MX 94 family, which contains an i.MX MPU with an integrated time-sensitive networking (TSN) switch, enabling configurable, secure communications with rich protocol support in industrial and automotive environments.
Fast and reliable 4G connectivity worldwide TRX Electronics
Powered by a powerful Quectel LTE Cat 4 modem, the Arduino Pro 4G module’s fast data throughput and high bandwidths ensure reliable and quick data download and upload, even in remote locations.
ESP32-P4 SoC iCorp Technologies
Espressif Systems announced its latest SoC, the ESP32-P4 which is powered by a RISC-V CPU, with an AI instructions extension, an advanced memory subsystem, and integrated high-speed peripherals.
QLC Flash memory using BiCS tech EBV Electrolink
KIOXIA announced it had started shipping its 2 Tb Quad-Level-Cell memory devices with its 8th-generation BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory technology.
Development kit for MIL-STD-1553 dual transceiver ASIC Design Services
Holt Integrated Circuits has announced the introduction of ADK-1592, a development kit designed to help customers interface Holt’s recently announced HI-1592 radiation hardened transceiver.