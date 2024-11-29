Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





DSP, Micros & Memory



Print this page printer friendly version

Microchip SoC FPGA

29 November 2024 DSP, Micros & Memory

Microchip Technology introduced the RT PolarFire SoC FPGA. Developed on Microchip’s PolarFire FPGA, it is the first real-time Linux capable,

RISC-V-based microprocessor subsystem on a proven RT PolarFire FPGA platform. Developers are now able to start designing using the commercially available PolarFire SoC (MPFS460) device and Libero SoC development tools.

Along with Microchip’s extensive Mi-V ecosystem, PolarFire SoC solution stacks, the PolarFire SoC Icicle Kit or the PolarFire SoC Smart Embedded Vision Kit, developing lower-power solutions for the challenging thermal environments seen in space can happen today.

Safety-critical systems, control systems, space and security applications need the flexibility of the Linux OS and the determinism of real-time systems to control hardware. RT PolarFire SoC FPGAs feature a multi-core Linux-capable processor that is coherent with the memory subsystem. The RT PolarFire SoC enables central satellite processing capabilities like those in single board computers. The SoC allows for flexible implementation of highly integrated designs, customisation, and evolution of function, while improving size, weight and power considerations.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 315 8316
Email: info@asic.co.za
www: www.asic.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about ASIC Design Services


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

QuecPython live demonstration
Quectel Wireless Solutions DSP, Micros & Memory
QuecPython allows designers to adapt Quectel’s modules quickly, with a low-code approach to suit their precise requirements in less time and at reduced cost, while maintaining high security standards.

Read more...
Robust and customisable SBC
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
Pairing the powerful i.MX8M Plus System on Module (SoM) from SolidRun, which features the i.MX 8M Plus SoC from NXP, this high-performance SBC is set to transform industrial environments.

Read more...
New family supports future cryptography
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
NXP has introduced its new i.MX 94 family, which contains an i.MX MPU with an integrated time-sensitive networking (TSN) switch, enabling configurable, secure communications with rich protocol support in industrial and automotive environments.

Read more...
Fast and reliable 4G connectivity worldwide
TRX Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
Powered by a powerful Quectel LTE Cat 4 modem, the Arduino Pro 4G module’s fast data throughput and high bandwidths ensure reliable and quick data download and upload, even in remote locations.

Read more...
NXP’s all-purpose microcontroller series
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
NXP has released its MCX A14x and A15x series of all-purpose microcontrollers which are part of the larger MCX portfolio that shares a common Arm Cortex-M33 core platform.

Read more...
ESP32-P4 SoC
iCorp Technologies DSP, Micros & Memory
Espressif Systems announced its latest SoC, the ESP32-P4 which is powered by a RISC-V CPU, with an AI instructions extension, an advanced memory subsystem, and integrated high-speed peripherals.

Read more...
QLC Flash memory using BiCS tech
EBV Electrolink DSP, Micros & Memory
KIOXIA announced it had started shipping its 2 Tb Quad-Level-Cell memory devices with its 8th-generation BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory technology.

Read more...
Development kit for MIL-STD-1553 dual transceiver
ASIC Design Services Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Holt Integrated Circuits has announced the introduction of ADK-1592, a development kit designed to help customers interface Holt’s recently announced HI-1592 radiation hardened transceiver.

Read more...
Development kit for programmable 16-channel low-side driver
ASIC Design Services DSP, Micros & Memory
Holt Integrated Circuits has announced the introduction of ADK-84216, a development kit designed to demonstrate the features of Holt’s recently announced programmable 16-channel low-side driver, HI-84216.

Read more...
MediaTek’s new SoC offers extreme performance
DSP, Micros & Memory
MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 flagship SoC offers extreme performance and efficiency by combining a second-generation All Big Core design with industry-leading AI, compute, and gaming capabilities.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved