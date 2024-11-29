QLC Flash memory using BiCS tech

KIOXIA announced it had started shipping its 2 Tb Quad-Level-Cell (QLC) memory devices with its 8th-generation BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory technology. This 2 Tb QLC device currently has the highest capacity in the industry, elevating storage devices to a new capacity point that will drive growth in multiple application segments, including AI.
The 2 Tb QLC is equipped with a bit density around 2,3 times higher, and a write power efficiency 70% higher than KIOXIA’s current 5th-generation QLC device. With a 16-die stacked architecture in a single memory package, the latest QLC device achieves industry-leading 4 TB of capacity. It is available with a smaller package size of 11,5 x 13,5 mm and a package height of 1,5 mm.
In addition to the 2 Tb QLC, KIOXIA also added a 1 Tb QLC memory device to its portfolio. In comparison with the capacity-optimised 2 Tb QLC, the performance-optimised 1 Tb QLC offers a 30% faster sequential write performance, and a 15% improvement in read latency. The 1 Tb QLC will be deployed in high-performance applications.
