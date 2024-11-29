60 MHz 16-bit AWG

Siglent has released the SDG1000X Plus series function/arbitrary waveform generator (AWG) providing engineers with a more flexible and efficient signal generation solution.

This series offers a maximum output frequency of 60 MHz, 16-bit vertical resolution, 1 GSa/s sampling rate, and 8 Mpts arbitrary waveform length. With PRBS pattern output up to 40 Mbps and multi-pulse output modes, it is ideal for double pulse testing of power devices.

High resolution and sampling rates are critical for accurate signal simulation and analysis. With its 1 GSa/s, the SDG1000X Plus series offers a high-performance sampling system, delivering precise signal details and ensuring high fidelity. The instrument is well-suited for applications requiring accurate signal generation, such as the development and testing of communication equipment.

The SDG1000X Plus supports 8 Mpts of waveform memory, enabling the generation of long-duration, complex modulated signals for high-precision testing. It accurately simulates modulated signals and pulse sequences for modern communication systems, ensuring system performance. It is also suited for high-speed chip testing in the semiconductor industry, where precise timing and amplitude control are critical for achieving test accuracy.

The AWG incorporates multi-pulse output functionality with rise/fall times as low as 10 ns. Each pulse can be individually configured, allowing engineers to generate precise gate drive signals and measure switching parameters and dynamic characteristics of power devices. This functionality significantly enhances the testing efficiency and accuracy of power devices such as IGBTs and MOSFETs.

The Plus series supports a wide range of analogue and digital modulation types including AM, DSB-AM, FM, PM, ASK, FSK, PSK, and PWM, covering applications from audio signal processing to wireless communication. The built-in webserver function offers engineers a convenient way to remotely control and configure the instrument via a network, simplifying testing workflows.

