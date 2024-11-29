ST’s biosensing tech enables next-gen wearables

STMicroelectronics has introduced a new biosensing chip for the next generations of healthcare wearables like smart watches, sports bands, connected rings, or smart glasses. The ST1VAFE3BX chip combines a highly accurate biopotential input, with ST’s proven inertial sensing and AI core, which performs activity detection on the chip to ensure faster performance with lower power consumption.
“Wearable electronics is the critical enabling technology for the upsurge in individual health awareness and fitness. Today, everyone can have heart-rate monitoring, activity tracking, and geographical location on their wrist,” said Simone Ferri, APMS Group VP, MEMS sub-group general manager at STMicroelectronics. “Our latest biosensor chip now raises the game in wearables, delivering motion and body-signal sensing in an ultra-compact form-factor with frugal power budget.”
The ST1VAFE3BX is available in a 2 x 2 mm 12-lead LGA package.
