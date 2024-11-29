Integrated IoT development board

DSP, Micros & Memory

Available from Amazon shopping, the new ESP32 development board from ideaspark features the 32-bit Xtensa dual-core 240 MHz microcontroller combined with a 1,9-inch (6,4 cm) full-colour TFT LCD. Integrating the LCD allows quick turnaround time for IoT projects.

The board is based on the ESP32-WROOM-32 module with integrated antenna switches, RF balun, power amplifiers, low noise amplifiers, filters, and management modules. It features a 2,4 GHz Wi-Fi and BLE dual-mode chip, and 16 MB of Flash which uses TSMC’s ultra-low power 40 nm technology.

The trump card, however, is the 1,9-inch high-definition IPS multicolour display. Interface to the display is via one of the SPI connections, and the module uses the ubiquitous ST7789V3 driver module, allowing a multitude of existing code to easily be ported over to this larger display.

Operating voltage is 3,3 V, and the module uses the tried and tested CH340 USB driver for plug-and-play connection to a host computer for programming and fault finding. The module integrates 520 KB SRAM and 448 KB of ROM, 34 GPIOs, 4x SPI, 3x UART, 2x I2C, and 2x I2S ports. A 12-bit ADC rounds off the interfaces.

For more information visit https://amzn.to/3S5uVfg





