New platforms that deliver advanced edge AI capabilities

29 November 2024 AI & ML

VIA Technologies has launched three new high-performance edge AI solutions: the SOM-5000, VAB-5000, and ARTiGO A5000. These platforms are designed to meet the growing demand for intelligent edge computing across a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer applications.

“These new platforms represent a significant leap forward in edge AI technology,” said Epan Wu, general manager, VIA Intelligent Solutions. “With their advanced processing capabilities and versatile connectivity options, the SOM-5000, VAB-5000, and ARTiGO A5000 enable our customers to develop innovative and efficient edge AI applications.”

The VIA SOM-5000 is a fanless, low-power system-on-module designed for advanced edge AI applications. Powered by the MediaTek Genio 700 Octa-Core SoC, it features an integrated AI processor for high-efficiency Edge AI tasks, 4K hardware-accelerated H.265/H.264 video processing, support for dual displays and dual MIPI CSI-2 cameras, and optional 4G LTE mobile broadband with onboard M.2 and SIM card slots for enhanced connectivity.

The VIA VAB-5000 is a versatile Pico-ITX board engineered for flexible Edge AI deployments. Featuring the MediaTek Genio 700 Octa-Core SoC, it includes the MediaTek Deep Learning Accelerator 3.0 and Vision Processor 6 APU for advanced AI processing, 4K hardware-accelerated H.265/H.264 video encoding and decoding, and compatibility with MIPI CSI, AHD cameras, and eDP/LVDS displays. Extensive I/O options including a 40-pin Raspberry Pi-type GPIO header.

The VIA ARTiGO A5000 is an ultra-compact system crafted for edge AI applications, also powered by the MediaTek Genio 700 Octa-Core processor. It offers an integrated AI processor for sophisticated Edge AI applications, 4K hardware-accelerated H.265/H.264 video encoding and decoding, dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 for robust connectivity, and comprehensive I/O options including HDMI, USB 3.1, and a MicroSD card slot.

