Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Interconnection



Print this page printer friendly version

Connectors for the latest server applications

29 November 2024 Interconnection

By David Pike, www.samtec.com

Servers form vital parts of today’s datacom infrastructure, but their use is constantly expanding beyond what might be considered the ‘traditional’ view of data centres with their racks of computers. Cloud computing is now part of everyday life, from smartphones to powerful business machines. The cloud offers the opportunity to quickly expand storage and computing power without the need for additional hardware. Choosing the right connectors for server applications plays an important role in ensuring the performance demanded by consumers.

While many users are still taking advantage of the flexibility that cloud computing delivers, its employment has grown more sophisticated. Some organisations have embraced a hybrid approach, combining on-premises servers with a remote cloud service. The advantage of this structure is that companies can control their own servers to store sensitive information or host critical operations, but still take advantage of cloud storage for less sensitive needs. This hybrid concept delivers flexibility and scalability and allows organisations to comply with strict data handling regulations for applications where data security is vital.

The cloud and the edge

Edge computing has delivered speed and capacity right to the user. With a huge range of applications dependent on quick response and low latency, edge computing reduces the distance between the source of the data and where it is processed. This high performance is vital for equipment that act in real-time, from the games we play to the cars we drive.

Edge computing employs locally installed servers that bring the power of a data centre close to the user. These micro data centres work in conjunction with more conventional cloud computing to deliver rapid data processing and storage close to the point of data generation, in a strategy known as distributed architectures.

With the growth of edge computing, data is processed close to the point of use rather than in large, centralised data centres. This means that the design of the server itself is changing. The emphasis is shifting towards smaller, modular solutions that can be reconfigured quickly, often with an element of rugged design to reflect the tough conditions in which they work.

More and more applications are taking advantage of the processing power that artificial intelligence (AI) delivers. To cope with this huge increase in demand, servers are being optimized to handle massive computations with specialized AI chips, such as GPUs, TPUs, and other AI-accelerated hardware.

AI is being employed to manage the data centres and servers themselves, using machine learning to predict operational challenges. AI is also helping data centres to become autonomous, which will significantly reducing the need for human supervision.

The need for servers themselves is being challenged by parallel computing. Rather than increasing the number of servers required, parallel computing makes use of existing hardware by sharing tasks amongst several processors. The power of parallel computing lies in its ability to handle large amounts of data. Climate modelling, financial institutions and video processing have all benefitted from the quicker response provided by this technology.

Far from being a one-size-fits-all, servers continue to evolve as they adapt to the needs of our data-hungry world. To deliver this performance, many next-generation server applications will use cables inside the box instead of PCB traces to maintain the signal integrity demanded by high-speed communications.

Samtec has a range of solutions to provide connectivity for the latest server applications. For high data rates, Samtec’s Flyover technology can help resolve issues of loss and noise. For more traditional board-to-board applications, Samtec has a comprehensive range of high-speed connector solutions including the popular AcceleRate series. Samtec also manufactures its own proprietary Eye Speed twinax or Thinax cable, offering small diameters and industry-leading performance.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 425 1400
Email: [email protected]
www: www.spectrumconcepts.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Spectrum Concepts


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

AI domain-specific architecture
Spectrum Concepts Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Designing a new product is often an exercise in priorities, carefully balancing a range of capabilities to obtain the best overall result.

Read more...
PCIe 7.0 technology. Too soon or not fast enough?
Spectrum Concepts Editor's Choice
Data scientists, AI system architects, IC designers, optical engineers, interconnect providers like Samtec, and other solutions providers, are rethinking system topologies.

Read more...
Industrial Ethernet with HARTING solutions
Interconnection
In today’s fast-paced industrial landscape, Ethernet connectivity plays a crucial role in automation, ensuring seamless communication between machines and systems, and HARTING offers a wide range of innovative Ethernet products.

Read more...
Steel wire cable tray systems
RS South Africa Interconnection
Legrand has developed a zinc aluminium finish surface treatment for its Cablofil steel wire cable tray system to minimise the threat of zinc whiskers forming.

Read more...
Versatile high-current contacts
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
Mill-Max has announced the release of its number 36 contact, a unique contact designed to accept a wide range of lead sizes, while providing low insertion force and high current carrying capacity.

Read more...
High-density coax assemblies
RFiber Solutions Interconnection
WithWave’s high speed and high-density multi-coax cable assemblies provide a wide range of multiple coax connectors and flexible cable assemblies, with a choice of 20, 40, 50, 67 or 110 GHz configurations.

Read more...
Mill-Max expands organic fibre plug receptacle lineup
Spectrum Concepts Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Mill-Max has announced additions to its organic fibre plug receptacle line, covering a wide range of lead sizes and offering early engagement/dual entry capability.

Read more...
High-speed data transmission connectors
Spectrum Concepts Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Fischer Connectors is expanding its platform capabilities to meet the most demanding connectivity requirements for high-speed data transfer using the USB 3.2 Gen 2 protocol up to 10 Gbit/s.

Read more...
IO-Link compatible fibre-optic sensor
Vepac Electronics Interconnection
The DFS71 is a digital fibre-optic sensor with configurable outputs: single output with remote input, redundant, complementary, and classic, which can all be configured as PNP (source), NPN (sink), or push/pull.

Read more...
High-performance connector
Interconnection
The CMM SMPM Series is the result of a collaboration between Nicomatic, a leader in connectors for harsh environments, and Radiall, an expert in RF coaxial connectors.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved