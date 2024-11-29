Webinar: AMD Vitus Unified Software Platform

The AMD Vitis Unified Software Platform export to Vivado Design Suite Flow turbocharges your SW/HW team collaboration and productivity. Are you a hardware engineer with minimal visibility into software development, or vice versa? This new feature for AMD Vivado 2024.1 helps compress schedules and reduce team frustrations.

Attendees of this online session will be able to see:

• How to generate AMD Vitis Metadata Archive (VMA) files.

• How to import them into Vivado projects and perform design analysis.

• How to create fixed XSA files to further your development.

By mastering this bi-directional workflow to efficiently transition between AMD Vitis and AMD Vivado environments, design engineers will be able to maximise their productivity.

Date: 28 January 2025

Time: 16:00 SAST

For more information visit http://bit.ly/42l7Xqt





