PowerGood DC-DC converter

29 November 2024 DSP, Micros & Memory

The PowerGood DC-DC converter is a quarter-brick converter, which has a range up to 180 W. The converters are high-performance units with a fixed frequency and provides predictable EMI when operating.

Standard features on the full range of converters include output current limiting and short circuit protection, output over-voltage protection, and input under-voltage lockout. The units have an adjustable voltage output of ±10% via a trim setting. There is no minimum load requirement during operation.

They have a wide operating temperature range, and each module is completely encased to provide protection from harsh environments. They may, therefore, be used in any industrial or transportation application.

Credit(s)

Vepac Electronics





