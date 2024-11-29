Industrial-grade Ethernet switches

Volktek has launched a newly designed industrial-grade Ethernet switch featuring a robust silver iron casing. This new model is built to withstand the challenges of harsh environments driven by climate change, by combining exceptional performance with innovative design. Covering PoE-powered series and certified models like PROFINET, DNV, and Railway, these products offer reliable networking solutions for diverse industrial applications. Additionally, the new switches are equipped with upgraded stainless steel DIN rail mounts, further enhancing suitability for extreme industrial conditions.
The silver iron-cased series offers IP40-rated water and dust resistance, emphasizing durability. It features superior heat dissipation, withstanding high temperatures, pressure, and intense vibrations. This makes it an ideal choice for demanding industrial environments.
To enhance stability in industrial settings, the entire product line is equipped with upgraded stainless steel DIN rail mounts that provide corrosion resistance and high load capacity. This added durability makes these switches particularly suited for installations in areas prone to vibration, further extending their operational life and reliability.
Scalable and secure IoT device onboarding and management
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
EasyPass is an enhancement within Cambium’s cnMaestro platform, aimed at providing local businesses with secure, efficient, and scalable device management making it ideal for high-demand environments such as educational institutions, retail spaces, and corporate campuses.
DSP, Micros & Memory
Standard features on the full range of converters include output current limiting and short circuit protection, output over-voltage protection, and input under-voltage lockout.
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The ADRF5019 from Analog Devices is a non-reflective, single pole, double throw RF switch that operates from 100 MHz to 13 GHz.
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The ADL8101 is an ultrawideband, low noise amplifier that operates from 10 kHz to 22 GHz with typical gain and noise figure of 14 dB and 3,5 dB respectively.
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Innovation in powering and cooling AI racks, management of energy consumption and emissions all to be a focus in 2025.
Power Electronics / Power Management
Featuring a fixed switching frequency and predictable EMI, these DC-DC converters from PowerGood have an output up to 960 W.
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The RHT air temperature and humidity transmitter is a fully wireless solution designed for seamless measurement of temperature and humidity over long distances.
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel Wireless Solutions announced the launch of its BG770A-SN ultra-compact 5G-ready satellite communication module, compliant with 3GPP releases 13, 14 and 17.
Computer/Embedded Technology
New flagship arbitrary waveform generator cards from Spectrum Instrumentation generate waveforms with 2,5 GHz bandwidth and 16-bit vertical resolution.
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
SIMCom’s A7673X series is a Cat 1 bis module that supports LTE-FDD, with a maximum downlink rate of 10 Mbps and an uplink rate of 5 Mbps.