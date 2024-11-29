Industrial-grade Ethernet switches

Volktek has launched a newly designed industrial-grade Ethernet switch featuring a robust silver iron casing. This new model is built to withstand the challenges of harsh environments driven by climate change, by combining exceptional performance with innovative design. Covering PoE-powered series and certified models like PROFINET, DNV, and Railway, these products offer reliable networking solutions for diverse industrial applications. Additionally, the new switches are equipped with upgraded stainless steel DIN rail mounts, further enhancing suitability for extreme industrial conditions.

The silver iron-cased series offers IP40-rated water and dust resistance, emphasizing durability. It features superior heat dissipation, withstanding high temperatures, pressure, and intense vibrations. This makes it an ideal choice for demanding industrial environments.

To enhance stability in industrial settings, the entire product line is equipped with upgraded stainless steel DIN rail mounts that provide corrosion resistance and high load capacity. This added durability makes these switches particularly suited for installations in areas prone to vibration, further extending their operational life and reliability.

