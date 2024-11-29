Categories

Revolutionising data centre cooling with FUCHS LUBRICANTS

29 November 2024 Power Electronics / Power Management

The global data centre industry is experiencing unprecedented growth, fuelled by an insatiable demand for advanced computing power. Market reports predict the industry will grow from $244 billion in 2020 to $519 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 10%.

However, with greater performance comes the challenge of effective cooling. Traditional air-cooling systems, reliant on space, energy, and water, are no longer sustainable for hyperscale and co-location data centres. “Immersion cooling has emerged as a groundbreaking solution for managing the escalating cooling demands of today’s powerful processors and servers,” says Jarryd Tate, technical application engineer at FUCHS LUBRICANTS SOUTH AFRICA.

Liquid cooling, long the ‘go-to’ solution for high-performance computing centres, is now becoming a main-stream solution for data centres. Among its forms, immersion cooling stands out as the most capable of handling future challenges. This technology submerges hardware components in specially engineered fluids, delivering unparalleled efficiency.

Single-phase immersion coolants are gaining traction due to their zero-ozone depletion and global warming potential, alongside simpler designs that reduce operational complexity. Immersion cooling systems significantly lower energy consumption, reduce water usage, and require less maintenance, leading to a decrease in overall operating expenses. In addition, these systems improve uptime ratings, processor performance, server density, and overall power-usage effectiveness.

Beyond efficiency gains, immersion cooling offers considerable environmental benefits. It lowers a facility’s carbon footprint and energy usage while enabling waste heat capture and reuse. The design advantages are equally compelling; facilities can eliminate costly chillers, air handlers, and rack fans, while minimising concerns about regional climate, dust, and air pollution. “Immersion cooling not only addresses the operational challenges of traditional systems, but also aligns with global sustainability goals, making it an essential innovation for future-ready data centres,” stresses Jarryd.

FUCHS has been a trusted supplier of solutions for information technology and telecommunications for decades. Its advanced RENOLIN FECC (Fluids for Electronic Component Cooling) product line, formulated with synthetic base oils and powerful additives, is specifically designed to meet the needs of today’s data centres. RENOLIN FECC products deliver superior cooling performance, reliable dielectric properties, and high break-down voltage, with zero global warming and ozone depletion potential. The range offers extended lifespans thanks to its thermal and oxidation stability, alongside compatibility with common electronic components.

For more information visit www.fuchs.com/za




