N-channel power MOSFETs

28 February 2026 Power Electronics / Power Management

The TSM2N7002 series from Taiwan Semiconductor are logic-level N-channel power MOSFETs designed with low drain-source on-state resistance, reducing conduction losses and improving efficiency in switching applications.

A low gate charge characteristic enables faster switching transitions with minimal drive energy, which is advantageous in compact designs with limited drive capability. These devices support up to 60 V drain-source breakdown voltage and offer robust operation over an extended temperature range from -55°C to 150°C, making them suitable for industrial and consumer electronics environments.

ESD protection ratings between 2 kV and 2,5 kV help safeguard against electrostatic damage during assembly or handling, while compliance with RoHS and halogen-free standards ensures adherence to environmental and safety requirements.

These MOSFETs are available in compact surface-mount packages such as SOT-323-3, SOT-23-3 and dual-channel SOT-363-6 options, offering designers flexibility in footprint and channel count. Typical uses include low-side load switching, level-shift circuits, and general switching functions in digital interfaces or power control stages.

