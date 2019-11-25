Categories

Absolute pressure sensor

25 November 2019 Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI

Würth Elektronik has developed a very compact MEMS-based (micro electro-mechanical system) absolute pressure sensor: the 2,0 x 2,0 x 0,8 mm sized WSEN-PADS measures pressure in the range between 26 and 126 kPa. Its output data rate can be selected between 1 and 200 Hz. The sensor contains an ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit) and a temperature sensor, meaning that the output values are already calibrated.

The sensor offers the possibility of preparing the measured data for various applications using activatable integrated algorithms in such a way that the programming workload for a connected controller is greatly reduced. The measured data can be read out via a standard I²C interface, which is extended by an additional interrupt pin whose function can be modified by the user.

An application example is the use of the pressure sensor as an altimeter. Thanks to its high resolution, the sensor provides information that enables the position of individual floors in buildings to be mapped. This supports an indoor navigation system.

WSEN-PADS is not only suitable for mobile devices on account of its slim design; since the sensor can be operated at very low power consumption, it is possible to supply it using batteries or even energy via energy harvesting – Würth Elektronik offers technical support here. The piezoresistive sensor is specified for an industrial temperature range from -40°C to +85°C. A tailored evaluation board is available.

For more information contact Jason Page, Würth Elektronik eiSos, +27 71 259 9381, jason.page@we-online.com, www.we-online.com


Email: jason.page@we-online.com
www: www.we-online.com
Articles: More information and articles about Würth Elektronik eiSos


