Secure element for IoT authentication

25 November 2019 Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI

The Microchip ATECC608A secure element from Microchip Technology integrates ECDH (Elliptic Curve Diffie Hellman) security protocol, an ultra-secure method to provide key agreement for encryption/decryption, along with ECDSA (Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm) sign-verify authentication for the Internet of Things (IoT) market. In addition, the ATECC608A offers an integrated AES hardware accelerator strengthening hardware-based security for LoRaWAN applications and enabling secure boot capabilities for very small microcontrollers.

Similar to all Microchip CryptoAuthentication products, the ATECC608A employs ultra-secure hardware-based cryptographic key storage and cryptographic countermeasures which eliminate potential backdoors linked to software weaknesses.

The device is agnostic of any microprocessor (MPU) or microcontroller (MCU) and compatible with Microchip AVR/ARM MCUs or MPUs. As with all CryptoAuthentication devices, the ATECCC608A delivers extremely low power consumption, requires only a single GPIO over a wide voltage range, and has a tiny form factor making it ideal for a variety of applications that require longer battery life and flexible form factors.

For more information contact Tempe Technologies, +27 11 455 5587, willem.hijbeek@tempetech.co.za

Credit(s)

Tempe Technologies





