Safe, real-time automotive MCUs

25 November 2019 DSP, Micros & Memory

STMicroelectronics advanced safer, smarter automotive electronics and domain controllers with the introduction of its Stellar automotive microcontroller (MCU) family. The Stellar MCUs support next-generation car architectures, which rely on broad ‘domain controllers’ for areas such as drivetrain, chassis, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). These domain controllers enable the transition toward software- and data-oriented architectures by providing data fusion from connected sensors while reducing harness complexity and electronic component weight.

Combining the advantages of 28 nm FD-SOI, on-chip phase change memory (PCM), advanced packaging, and multiple Arm Cortex-R52 cores, the Stellar family can operate at frequencies up to 600 MHz and integrate more than 40 MBytes of PCM while minimising power consumption even in harsh, high-temperature environments.

Stellar satisfies the automotive industry’s demanding ISO 26262 ASIL-D safety qualification by extending the Cortex-R52 cores with lockstep capabilities. To further enhance functional safety and reliability, Stellar features a hypervisor for software separation and memory protection. Bolstering the multicore Cortex-R52 performance, Stellar also packs three Arm Cortex-M4 cores with a floating-point unit and DSP extensions to provide application-specific acceleration.

Major applications for Stellar MCUs include smart control for hybrid powertrain, the broad electrification of car systems with on-board chargers, battery management systems and DC-DC controllers, as well as smart gateways, ADAS, and enhanced vehicle stability controls.

For more information contact EBV Electrolink, +27 21 402 1940, capetown@ebv.com, www.ebv.com

Credit(s)

EBV Electrolink





