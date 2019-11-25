Safe, real-time automotive MCUs

STMicroelectronics advanced safer, smarter automotive electronics and domain controllers with the introduction of its Stellar automotive microcontroller (MCU) family. The Stellar MCUs support next-generation car architectures, which rely on broad ‘domain controllers’ for areas such as drivetrain, chassis, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). These domain controllers enable the transition toward software- and data-oriented architectures by providing data fusion from connected sensors while reducing harness complexity and electronic component weight.
Combining the advantages of 28 nm FD-SOI, on-chip phase change memory (PCM), advanced packaging, and multiple Arm Cortex-R52 cores, the Stellar family can operate at frequencies up to 600 MHz and integrate more than 40 MBytes of PCM while minimising power consumption even in harsh, high-temperature environments.
Stellar satisfies the automotive industry’s demanding ISO 26262 ASIL-D safety qualification by extending the Cortex-R52 cores with lockstep capabilities. To further enhance functional safety and reliability, Stellar features a hypervisor for software separation and memory protection. Bolstering the multicore Cortex-R52 performance, Stellar also packs three Arm Cortex-M4 cores with a floating-point unit and DSP extensions to provide application-specific acceleration.
Major applications for Stellar MCUs include smart control for hybrid powertrain, the broad electrification of car systems with on-board chargers, battery management systems and DC-DC controllers, as well as smart gateways, ADAS, and enhanced vehicle stability controls.
Read more...Neuromorphic memory solution for AI 25 November 2019, Altron Arrow
, DSP, Micros & Memory
As artificial intelligence (AI) processing moves from the cloud to the edge of the network, battery powered and deeply embedded devices are challenged to perform AI functions – like computer vision and ...
Read more...MPU for embedded AI solutions 25 November 2019, Hi-Q Electronics
, DSP, Micros & Memory
Renesas Electronics expanded its range of embedded artificial intelligence (e-AI) solutions for incorporating AI into embedded systems by bringing intelligence to endpoints. Its RZ/A2M microprocessor ...
Read more...System-on-chip solution for payments 25 November 2019, EBV Electrolink
, Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
STMicroelectronics has released the next generation of its STPay system-on-chip (SoC) payment solution, leveraging state-of-the-art technology to increase contactless performance and protection, reduce ...
