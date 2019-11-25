MPU for embedded AI solutions

25 November 2019 DSP, Micros & Memory

Renesas Electronics expanded its range of embedded artificial intelligence (e-AI) solutions for incorporating AI into embedded systems by bringing intelligence to endpoints. Its RZ/A2M microprocessor (MPU) delivers 10 times the image processing performance of its predecessor, the RZ/A1, and incorporates Renesas’ exclusive Dynamically Reconfigurable Processor (DRP) technology, which achieves real-time image processing at low power consumption.

This allows applications incorporating embedded devices – such as smart appliances, service robots, and compact industrial machinery – to carry out image recognition employing cameras and other AI functions while maintaining low power consumption.

Since real-time image processing can be accomplished while consuming very little power, battery-powered devices can perform tasks such as real-time image recognition based on camera input, biometric authentication using fingerprints or iris scans, and high-speed scanning by handheld scanners. This solves several issues associated with cloud-based approaches, such as the difficulty of achieving real-time performance, assuring privacy, and maintaining security.

For more information contact Jody Botha, Hi-Q Electronics, +27 11 894 8083, jody@hi-q.co.za, www.hi-q.co.za

Credit(s)

Hi-Q Electronics





