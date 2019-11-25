MPU for embedded AI solutions

Renesas Electronics expanded its range of embedded artificial intelligence (e-AI) solutions for incorporating AI into embedded systems by bringing intelligence to endpoints. Its RZ/A2M microprocessor (MPU) delivers 10 times the image processing performance of its predecessor, the RZ/A1, and incorporates Renesas’ exclusive Dynamically Reconfigurable Processor (DRP) technology, which achieves real-time image processing at low power consumption.
This allows applications incorporating embedded devices – such as smart appliances, service robots, and compact industrial machinery – to carry out image recognition employing cameras and other AI functions while maintaining low power consumption.
Since real-time image processing can be accomplished while consuming very little power, battery-powered devices can perform tasks such as real-time image recognition based on camera input, biometric authentication using fingerprints or iris scans, and high-speed scanning by handheld scanners. This solves several issues associated with cloud-based approaches, such as the difficulty of achieving real-time performance, assuring privacy, and maintaining security.
Neuromorphic memory solution for AI 23 October 2019, Altron Arrow
, DSP, Micros & Memory
As artificial intelligence (AI) processing moves from the cloud to the edge of the network, battery powered and deeply embedded devices are challenged to perform AI functions – like computer vision and ...
Read more...Neuromorphic memory solution for AI 25 November 2019, Altron Arrow
, DSP, Micros & Memory
As artificial intelligence (AI) processing moves from the cloud to the edge of the network, battery powered and deeply embedded devices are challenged to perform AI functions – like computer vision and ...
Read more...Highly customisable memory tokens and keys 25 November 2019, IPD Electronics
, DSP, Micros & Memory
Despite having well over 100 standard products, in recognition of the fact that every application is unique, Datakey offers extensive options for customisation of its memory key and token products. All ...
Read more...Safe, real-time automotive MCUs 25 November 2019, EBV Electrolink
, DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics advanced safer, smarter automotive electronics and domain controllers with the introduction of its Stellar automotive microcontroller (MCU) family. The Stellar MCUs support next-generation ...
Read more...Secure microcontrollers for IoT 25 November 2019, Altron Arrow
, DSP, Micros & Memory
Cypress Semiconductor announced a new line of its PSoC 6 microcontrollers (MCUs) designed to give Internet of Things (IoT) designers confidence in the security of their applications. The PSoC 64 Secure ...
Read more...MPU for embedded AI solutions 23 October 2019, Hi-Q Electronics
, DSP, Micros & Memory
Renesas Electronics expanded its range of embedded artificial intelligence (e-AI) solutions for incorporating AI into embedded systems by bringing intelligence to endpoints. Its RZ/A2M microprocessor ...
Read more...Safe, real-time automotive MCUs 23 October 2019, EBV Electrolink
, DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics advanced safer, smarter automotive electronics and domain controllers with the introduction of its Stellar automotive microcontroller (MCU) family. The Stellar MCUs support next-generation ...
Read more...Four approaches to implement a wearable sensor hub 23 October 2019, Avnet South Africa
, DSP, Micros & Memory
As more sensors are added to nearly every electronic device including smartphones, tablets and wearables, more power is needed to run sensor data and turn it into useful information. Data retrieved from ...
Read more...Memory keys and plugs for OEMs 23 October 2019, IPD Electronics
, DSP, Micros & Memory
Datakey’s family of Secure Memory devices includes the Slimline token series, as well as series of plugs and keys. The devices contain a serial number that is guaranteed to be unique, as well as 1,5 Kb ...
Read more...8-pin STM32 MCUs 23 October 2019, Avnet South Africa
, DSP, Micros & Memory
STM32 microcontrollers (MCU) from STMicroelectronics are now available in an 8-pin package, enabling simple embedded projects to leverage 32-bit performance and flexibility in a compact and cost-effective ...