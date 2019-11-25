Silent switching converter from Analog Devices

The LTC3310S from Analog Devices is a very small, low-noise, monolithic step-down DC-DC converter capable of providing up to 10 A of output current from a 2,25 V to 5,5 V input supply.

The device employs Silent Switcher 2 architecture with internal hot loop bypass capacitors to achieve both low EMI and high efficiency at switching frequencies as high as 5 MHz. For systems with higher power requirements, multi-phasing of parallel converters is readily implemented.

The LTC3310S uses a constant-frequency, peak current mode control architecture for fast transient response. A 500 mV reference allows for low-voltage outputs. 100% duty cycle operation delivers low drop-out.

Other features include a power good signal when the output is in regulation, precision enable threshold, output over-voltage protection, thermal shutdown, a temperature monitor, clock synchronisation, mode selection and output short circuit protection. The device is available in a compact 18-lead 3 mm x 3 mm LQFN package.

For more information contact Conrad Coetzee, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9600, ccoetzee@arrow.altech.co.za, www.arrow.altech.co.za

