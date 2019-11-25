Silent switching converter from Analog Devices

The LTC3310S from Analog Devices is a very small, low-noise, monolithic step-down DC-DC converter capable of providing up to 10 A of output current from a 2,25 V to 5,5 V input supply.
The device employs Silent Switcher 2 architecture with internal hot loop bypass capacitors to achieve both low EMI and high efficiency at switching frequencies as high as 5 MHz. For systems with higher power requirements, multi-phasing of parallel converters is readily implemented.
The LTC3310S uses a constant-frequency, peak current mode control architecture for fast transient response. A 500 mV reference allows for low-voltage outputs. 100% duty cycle operation delivers low drop-out.
Other features include a power good signal when the output is in regulation, precision enable threshold, output over-voltage protection, thermal shutdown, a temperature monitor, clock synchronisation, mode selection and output short circuit protection. The device is available in a compact 18-lead 3 mm x 3 mm LQFN package.
6U VPX power supply 23 October 2019, Conical Technologies
, Power Electronics / Power Management
SynQor announced its new universal 85 to 264 Vrms AC-input VPX power supply for critical military, aerospace and shipboard applications. This 6U VPX power supply, designed to meet VITA 46 standards, allows ...
Read more...Automotive H-bridge driver 23 October 2019, Altron Arrow
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The TLE985x H-bridge MOSFET driver IC product family from Infineon Technologies is an ideal fit for compact and cost-effective motor control solutions. It targets automotive applications such as sunroof, ...
Read more...40 Watt DC-DC converters for industrial use 23 October 2019, Conical Technologies
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Traco Power announced the release of its new TEN 40WEI range of industrial converters. Due to a new design approach, it offers a cost-efficient solution with no concession on quality or reliability as ...
Read more...Neuromorphic memory solution for AI 23 October 2019, Altron Arrow
, DSP, Micros & Memory
As artificial intelligence (AI) processing moves from the cloud to the edge of the network, battery powered and deeply embedded devices are challenged to perform AI functions – like computer vision and ...
Read more...Neuromorphic memory solution for AI 25 November 2019, Altron Arrow
, DSP, Micros & Memory
As artificial intelligence (AI) processing moves from the cloud to the edge of the network, battery powered and deeply embedded devices are challenged to perform AI functions – like computer vision and ...
Read more...Design considerations for powering remote Bluetooth beacons 25 November 2019, Avnet South Africa
, Power Electronics / Power Management, Editor's Choice
One of the most exciting low-power wireless technologies to emerge in the last couple of years is Bluetooth beacon technology, which involves placing small electronic beacon devices at points of interest that broadcast packets of information via Bluetooth low energy to the smartphones of passers-by.
Read more...Automotive-compliant linear regulators 25 November 2019, Altron Arrow
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Diodes Incorporated introduced the company’s first low-dropout (LDO) linear regulators compliant to AEC-Q100 Grade 1.
The AP7315Q and AP7343Q deliver 150 mA and 300 mA respectively and are suitable ...
Read more...40 Watt DC-DC converters for industrial use 25 November 2019, Conical Technologies
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Traco Power announced the release of its new TEN 40WEI range of industrial converters. Due to a new design approach, it offers a cost-efficient solution with no concession on quality or reliability as ...
Read more...NB-IoT module for compact designs 25 November 2019, Altron Arrow
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The NL865H2 is a new LTE Category NB2 (also known as NB-IoT) addition to the widely deployed Telit xL865 product family. With its 24,4 x 24,4 mm VQFN footprint, the NL865H2 is designed for size-sensitive ...