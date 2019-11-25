Tiny buck-boost converters

Texas Instruments introduced a family of four high-efficiency, low-quiescent-current (I Q ) buck-boost converters that feature tiny packaging with minimal external components for a small solution size. The integrated TPS63802, TPS63805, TPS63806 and TPS63810 DC-DC non-inverting buck-boost converters offer wide input and output voltage ranges that scale to support multiple battery-driven applications.

Each of the devices in the family automatically selects buck, buck-boost or boost mode according to the operating conditions. Their complete solution size of 19,5 mm2 to 25 mm2 – up to 25% smaller than similar devices – is a result of compact packaging, an advanced control topology requiring few external multilayer ceramic capacitors, and tiny 0,47 µH inductors. The devices offer a wide 1,3 V to 5,5 V input and 1,8 V to 5,2 V output voltage range, which helps engineers speed their designs and encourages reuse across multiple applications.

The TPS63802 is a 2 A converter with low 11 µA I Q consumption suitable for pulsed-load applications such as industrial Internet of Things devices.

The TPS63805 is a 2 A device with a 22 µF output capacitor and 0,47 µH inductor, resulting in a small solution size of 19,5 mm2 that meets the requirements of handheld industrial and personal electronics applications.

The TPS63806 is a 2,5 A converter with a focus on improved load-step regulation for applications with an aggressive load profile that require tight regulation, such as time-of-flight sensors in smartphones, cameras or augmented reality devices.

The TPS63810 is a 2,5 A converter with I2C interface for dynamic voltage scaling through either a two-wire interface or the VSEL pin, enabling the device to serve as a pre-regulator or voltage envelope tracker for systems found in smartphones, wireless hearing aids or headphones.

