Tiny buck-boost converters

Texas Instruments introduced a family of four high-efficiency, low-quiescent-current (IQ) buck-boost converters that feature tiny packaging with minimal external components for a small solution size. The integrated TPS63802, TPS63805, TPS63806 and TPS63810 DC-DC non-inverting buck-boost converters offer wide input and output voltage ranges that scale to support multiple battery-driven applications.
Each of the devices in the family automatically selects buck, buck-boost or boost mode according to the operating conditions. Their complete solution size of 19,5 mm2 to 25 mm2 – up to 25% smaller than similar devices – is a result of compact packaging, an advanced control topology requiring few external multilayer ceramic capacitors, and tiny 0,47 µH inductors. The devices offer a wide 1,3 V to 5,5 V input and 1,8 V to 5,2 V output voltage range, which helps engineers speed their designs and encourages reuse across multiple applications.
The TPS63802 is a 2 A converter with low 11 µA IQ consumption suitable for pulsed-load applications such as industrial Internet of Things devices.
The TPS63805 is a 2 A device with a 22 µF output capacitor and 0,47 µH inductor, resulting in a small solution size of 19,5 mm2 that meets the requirements of handheld industrial and personal electronics applications.
The TPS63806 is a 2,5 A converter with a focus on improved load-step regulation for applications with an aggressive load profile that require tight regulation, such as time-of-flight sensors in smartphones, cameras or augmented reality devices.
The TPS63810 is a 2,5 A converter with I2C interface for dynamic voltage scaling through either a two-wire interface or the VSEL pin, enabling the device to serve as a pre-regulator or voltage envelope tracker for systems found in smartphones, wireless hearing aids or headphones.
One of the most exciting low-power wireless technologies to emerge in the last couple of years is Bluetooth beacon technology, which involves placing small electronic beacon devices at points of interest that broadcast packets of information via Bluetooth low energy to the smartphones of passers-by.