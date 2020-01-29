Selection software for capacitors

Passive Plus Inc.’s (PPI) brand new Capacitor Application Program (CAP) helps engineers and designers select capacitors according to parameters such as capacitor value and frequency. CAP will provide options (case size, terminations, mounting), and parameters (ESR, Q, impedance) along with datasheets.
The program, which is accessible from the website www.passiveplus.com, allows engineers to insert capacitors requirements, producing scattering matrices (S2P) charts. Once engineers have determined their capacitor requirements, CAP also includes online requests for quotes (RFQs) and/or sample requests.
PPI is a manufacturer of high-performance RF/microwave passive components for the medical, semiconductor, military, broadcast, and telecommunications industries. It specialises in high-Q, low-ESR/ESL capacitors, broadband capacitors, single-layer capacitors, non-magnetic resistors (high power and thin film) and trimmer capacitors.
