32-bit Arm microcontrollers

29 January 2020 DSP, Micros & Memory

Renesas Electronics unveiled the Renesas Advanced (RA) family of 32-bit Arm Cortex-M microcontrollers (MCUs).

They deliver a combination of optimised performance, security, connectivity, peripheral IP, and easy-to-use flexible software package (FSP) to address the next generation of embedded solutions. To support the new family, Renesas has built a comprehensive partner ecosystem to deliver an array of software and hardware building blocks that will work out of the box with RA MCUs.

The RA family ecosystem will help accelerate the development of IoT applications with core technologies such as security, safety, connectivity and HMI. Designing with RA MCUs makes it easy for engineers to develop Internet of Things (IoT) endpoint and edge devices for industrial and building automation, metering, healthcare, and home appliance applications. The RA family is PSA Certified Level 1 and includes the RA2 series (up to 60 MHz), RA4 series (up to 100 MHz), RA6 series (up to 200 MHz), and the dual-core RA8 Series, to be released later.

The first five RA MCU groups available are comprised of 32 scalable MCUs with Arm Cortex-M4 and Cortex-M23 processor cores. They feature pin counts of 32 pins to 176 pins, along with 256 KB to 2 MB of code Flash memory, 32 KB to 640 KB SRAM, and connectivity such as USB, CAN and Ethernet. It is easy to transition within the RA family thanks to feature and pin compatibility. Each RA MCU group provides low active and standby power, and enhanced features such as Renesas’ popular HMI capacitive touch technology.

The RA Family FSP provides an open architecture that allows customers to reuse their legacy code and combine it with software examples from Renesas and ecosystem partners to speed implementation of complex functions like connectivity and security. The FSP features Amazon FreeRTOS and will also add out-of-box support for ThreadX RTOS and middleware on Cortex-M23 and Cortex-M33 MCUs by early 2020, offering a premium device-to-cloud option for developers. These out-of-box options can be easily replaced and expanded with any other RTOS or middleware.

For more information contact Jody Botha, Hi-Q Electronics, +27 11 894 8083, jody@hi-q.co.za, www.hi-q.co.za

Credit(s)

Hi-Q Electronics





