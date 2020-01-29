32-bit Arm microcontrollers

Renesas Electronics unveiled the Renesas Advanced (RA) family of 32-bit Arm Cortex-M microcontrollers (MCUs).
They deliver a combination of optimised performance, security, connectivity, peripheral IP, and easy-to-use flexible software package (FSP) to address the next generation of embedded solutions. To support the new family, Renesas has built a comprehensive partner ecosystem to deliver an array of software and hardware building blocks that will work out of the box with RA MCUs.
The RA family ecosystem will help accelerate the development of IoT applications with core technologies such as security, safety, connectivity and HMI. Designing with RA MCUs makes it easy for engineers to develop Internet of Things (IoT) endpoint and edge devices for industrial and building automation, metering, healthcare, and home appliance applications. The RA family is PSA Certified Level 1 and includes the RA2 series (up to 60 MHz), RA4 series (up to 100 MHz), RA6 series (up to 200 MHz), and the dual-core RA8 Series, to be released later.
The first five RA MCU groups available are comprised of 32 scalable MCUs with Arm Cortex-M4 and Cortex-M23 processor cores. They feature pin counts of 32 pins to 176 pins, along with 256 KB to 2 MB of code Flash memory, 32 KB to 640 KB SRAM, and connectivity such as USB, CAN and Ethernet. It is easy to transition within the RA family thanks to feature and pin compatibility. Each RA MCU group provides low active and standby power, and enhanced features such as Renesas’ popular HMI capacitive touch technology.
The RA Family FSP provides an open architecture that allows customers to reuse their legacy code and combine it with software examples from Renesas and ecosystem partners to speed implementation of complex functions like connectivity and security. The FSP features Amazon FreeRTOS and will also add out-of-box support for ThreadX RTOS and middleware on Cortex-M23 and Cortex-M33 MCUs by early 2020, offering a premium device-to-cloud option for developers. These out-of-box options can be easily replaced and expanded with any other RTOS or middleware.
NXP further expands LPC5500 MCU family 25 November 2019, EBV Electrolink
, DSP, Micros & Memory
NXP Semiconductors announced the availability of its LPC552x/S2x microcontroller (MCU) family, further extending its efficient LPC5500 MCU series with the second of seven families planned for the series. ...
Read more...Neuromorphic memory solution for AI 23 October 2019, Altron Arrow
, DSP, Micros & Memory
As artificial intelligence (AI) processing moves from the cloud to the edge of the network, battery powered and deeply embedded devices are challenged to perform AI functions – like computer vision and ...
Read more...Neuromorphic memory solution for AI 25 November 2019, Altron Arrow
, DSP, Micros & Memory
As artificial intelligence (AI) processing moves from the cloud to the edge of the network, battery powered and deeply embedded devices are challenged to perform AI functions – like computer vision and ...
Read more...Highly customisable memory tokens and keys 25 November 2019, IPD Electronics
, DSP, Micros & Memory
Despite having well over 100 standard products, in recognition of the fact that every application is unique, Datakey offers extensive options for customisation of its memory key and token products. All ...
Read more...Safe, real-time automotive MCUs 25 November 2019, EBV Electrolink
, DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics advanced safer, smarter automotive electronics and domain controllers with the introduction of its Stellar automotive microcontroller (MCU) family. The Stellar MCUs support next-generation ...
Read more...MPU for embedded AI solutions 25 November 2019, Hi-Q Electronics
, DSP, Micros & Memory
Renesas Electronics expanded its range of embedded artificial intelligence (e-AI) solutions for incorporating AI into embedded systems by bringing intelligence to endpoints. Its RZ/A2M microprocessor ...
Read more...Secure microcontrollers for IoT 25 November 2019, Altron Arrow
, DSP, Micros & Memory
Cypress Semiconductor announced a new line of its PSoC 6 microcontrollers (MCUs) designed to give Internet of Things (IoT) designers confidence in the security of their applications. The PSoC 64 Secure ...
Read more...MPU for embedded AI solutions 23 October 2019, Hi-Q Electronics
, DSP, Micros & Memory
Renesas Electronics expanded its range of embedded artificial intelligence (e-AI) solutions for incorporating AI into embedded systems by bringing intelligence to endpoints. Its RZ/A2M microprocessor ...
Read more...Safe, real-time automotive MCUs 23 October 2019, EBV Electrolink
, DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics advanced safer, smarter automotive electronics and domain controllers with the introduction of its Stellar automotive microcontroller (MCU) family. The Stellar MCUs support next-generation ...
Read more...Four approaches to implement a wearable sensor hub 23 October 2019, Avnet South Africa
, DSP, Micros & Memory
As more sensors are added to nearly every electronic device including smartphones, tablets and wearables, more power is needed to run sensor data and turn it into useful information. Data retrieved from ...