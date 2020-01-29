28 GHz bandpass filter for mm-Wave

The B274MB1S from Knowles is a bandpass filter with a passband from 26,5 to 29,5 GHz, ideally suited for 5G mm-Wave applications. It has an insertion loss of less than 3,5 dB and a rejection of 40 dB above and below the band. Impedance matched to 50 Ω and with an insertion loss of 3,25 to 3,5 dB, it comes in commercial, military and space grades.
This RoHS-compliant filter operates over a temperature range of -55°C to +125°C. It is available in a surface-mount package that measures 11,43 x 2,794 x 2,26 mm and is ideal for 5G mm-Wave (millimetre-wave) applications.
