Photocouplers for industrial equipment and solar inverters
29 January 2020
Opto-Electronics
Renesas Electronics announced five new 8,2 mm creepage photocouplers that are the world’s smallest isolation devices for industrial automation equipment and solar inverters. With a package width of 2,5 mm, the RV1S92xxA and RV1S22xxA photocouplers help designers shrink equipment size, increase robot axes, and improve factory floor productivity. They also meet the needs of the zero-energy house that requires smaller solar equipment for more installations in limited space.
The devices are ideal for DC to AC power inverters, AC servo motors, programmable logic controllers (PLCs), robotic arms, solar inverters, and battery storage and charging systems. The RV1S9260A 15 Mbps communications coupler and RV1S9213A intelligent power module (IPM) driver are the first photocouplers to use tiny LSSO5 packages with a 0,65 mm pin pitch, half the pitch of conventional packages.
With a package height of 2,1 mm, the photocouplers can be directly mounted on the backside of a PCB, freeing up valuable space for topside mounted components. Three times infrared reflow soldering provides maximum flexibility. Their electric isolation and high CMR noise rejection (50 kV/µs) protects low-voltage microcontrollers and I/O devices from high-voltage circuits when transferring high-speed signals.
The RV1S2281A and RV1S2211A are DC input and low DC input, transistor output photocouplers, and the RV1S2285A is an AC input, transistor output coupler. The RV1S22xxA devices come in LSSOP packages with a 1,30 mm pin pitch. All five photocouplers deliver 5000 Vrms reinforced isolation and high-temperature operation to withstand harsh operating environments.
The RV1S92xxA and RV1S22xxA photocouplers support 200 V and 400 V systems with reinforced insulation to meet industrial safety standards. All five devices adhere to the strict UL61800-5-1 standard for motor drive equipment, and the UL61010-2-201 standard for control devices such as PLCs.
For more information contact Jody Botha, Hi-Q Electronics, +27 11 894 8083, <a href=”mailto:jody@hi-q.co.za”< jody@hi-q.co.za</a>, www.hi-q.co.za
