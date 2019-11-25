High-voltage moulded power inductors

29 January 2020 Passive Components

Coilcraft has expanded its XEL family of high-performance, moulded power inductors to include three new higher-voltage series: the XEL401xV, XEL4020V and XEL4030V. All three offer operating voltage ratings of 120 V, 50% higher than the standard versions. They also offer very low DC resistance and ultra-low AC losses for greater power converter efficiency at high frequencies (2 to 5+ MHz) and high ripple current.

The inductors measure just 4,0 x 4,0 mm with a maximum height of 3,2 mm and feature a rugged, composite construction that provides magnetic shielding and minimises audible buzzing.

The XEL401xV series is available in six inductance values from 92 to 780 nH, with current ratings up to 24 A.

The XEL4020V series has 10 values from 0,08 to 2,2 µH and current ratings up to 33,2 A.

The XEL4030V series is offered in 13 values from 0,10 to 6,8 µH and current ratings up to 30,0 A.

All models offer soft saturation characteristics to withstand high current spikes. They are qualified to AEC-Q200 Grade 1 (40°C to +125°C) standards and exhibit no thermal ageing issues, making them ideal for automotive and other harsh-environment applications. They also feature RoHS-compliant, tin-silver-over-copper terminations and are halogen free.

For more information contact Andrew Hutton, RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za

Credit(s)

RF Design





