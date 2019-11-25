LAN interfaces transformers

29 January 2020 Passive Components

Würth Elektronik is expanding its extensive range of signal transformers. The new series of WE-STST (Super Tiny Signal Transformer) devices for LAN interfaces features a maximum component height of just 2,9 mm and can be used for up to 1000Base-T applications with at least 350 µH inductance.

The parts are suited for all applications in which small component size and desirable electronic parameters are paramount. In contrast to conventional transformers, which usually consist of toroidal ferrites in plastic housings, the WE-STST transformers are manufactured completely by machine. This enables the dimensions to be kept extremely small at only 4,7 x 3,22 x 2,9 mm and yet offers an insulation voltage of 1500 V/1 min.

WE-STST is available in four versions for different applications. The first version with 350 µH is suitable for LAN applications with data rates up to 1000 Mbps. The WE-STST with 120 µH features outstanding signal integrity at high frequencies and is therefore ideal for 10 Gigabit Ethernet applications or for the new single-pair Ethernet with data rates up to 1000 Mbps.

Further versions with 300 µH or 2,000 µH are suitable for ultrasonic sensor applications and as transformers for the new G.fast standard with a transmission ratio of 1:4,5.

For more information contact Jason Page, Würth Elektronik eiSos, +27 71 259 9381, jason.page@we-online.com, www.we-online.com

Credit(s)

Würth Elektronik eiSos





