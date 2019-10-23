PCB connectors with lever operation

29 January 2020 Interconnection

The lever-actuated LPC PCB connectors from Phoenix Contact mark the first time that lever-operated PCB connectors have been available in a 7,62 mm pitch.





The orange lever makes wiring fast and easy for installers – no tools are required. The mating header has been redesigned to meet the increased touch-proof requirements of IEC/UL 61800-5-1.

The LPC 6/LPCH 6 series PCB connectors enable tool-free connection of conductors with cross-sections of up to 10 mm². The clear position of the control lever and the defined contact force of the push-in spring connection ensure reliable conductor contact.

The LPC 6 connectors with a 7,62 mm pitch are suitable for currents of up to 41 A as well as voltages of up to 1000 V. The LPCH 6 hybrid design also features signal contacts for up to 8 A and 160 V (3,81 mm pitch). Both series offer enhanced touch proofness in accordance with IEC/UL 61800-5-1. Two- to four-position headers with a pitch of 7,62 mm, also with a middle flange as an option, extend the product range.

For more information contact TRX Electronics, +27 12 997 0509, info@trxe.com, www.trxe.com

Credit(s)

TRX Electronics





