Gate driver for silicon carbide transistors

With the MAX22701E isolated gate driver from Maxim Integrated Products, designers of high-voltage/high-power systems can improve power supply efficiency, reducing power loss and the resulting carbon footprint. The driver IC is intended for use in switch-mode power supplies within industrial communication systems for solar power inverters, motor drives, electric cars, energy storage systems, uninterrupted power supplies, data farms and high-power/high-efficiency power supplies.
Many switch-mode power supply applications are adopting wide-bandgap silicon carbide (SiC) transistors to improve power efficiency and transistor reliability. However, the high switching frequency incurs transients that generate noise, which either disrupts operations or requires extensive mitigation.
The MAX22701E offers very high common-mode transient immunity (CMTI) of 300 kV/µs typical to deliver high reliability. Optimised driver propagation specs (35 ns typical) and propagation delay matching between the high-side and low-side gate drivers (5 ns maximum) help to reduce the transistor’s dead time.
The MAX22701E is available in an 8-pin narrow body SOIC package (3,90 mm x 4,90 mm) with an extended temperature range of -40°C to +125°C.
