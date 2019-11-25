Halo invests in high-speed data transformers

29 January 2020

Halo Electronics, a leading supplier of Ethernet transformers, has invested in UWB X Limited, a UK based technology company focused on creating a new high-speed transformer technology. As part of Halo’s ownership stake, it will have exclusive use of this patent pending technology with manufacturing at its UL and IATF recognised global production facilities.

“The technology that UWBX has developed will change the way we think about standard Ethernet transformers and will push the bandwidth ceiling to a level not achievable from traditional transformer technology,” claims Jeff Heaton, Halo’s vice president of technical marketing.

With this technology, Halo intends to develop 25/40G (IEEE802.3bq) magnetics as well as galvanically isolated Multi Gig BASE-T1 (up to 10&nspb;Gbps over a single pair) transformer solutions for next-generation high-speed Ethernet applications.

