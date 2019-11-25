LAN transformers with automotive certification

29 January 2020 Passive Components

Bourns’ signal magnetics product line has introduced three new LAN transformers: Model SM91071AL, SM91072AL and SM91073AL. These new products are single-port LAN 10/100 Base-T/isolation transformer modules that include common mode chokes for noise rejection in Ethernet applications.

They are designed to meet IEEE&nbrs;802.3u standards, and are AEC-Q200 compliant.

These LAN transformers offer a 1500&nbrs;V a.c. isolation voltage and an extended operating temperature range of -40°C to +125°C.

For more information contact Electrocomp, +27 11 458 9000 , andrew@electrocomp.co.za, www.electrocomp.co.za






