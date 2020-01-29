Highly robust IGBT gate driver

29 January 2020 Power Electronics / Power Management

Power Integrations announced the launch of its automotive-qualified SID1181KQ SCALE-iDriver gate driver for 750 V-rated IGBTs. The new part expands the company’s range of auto-qualified driver ICs, following the introduction of the 1200 V SID1182KQ.

Compact, efficient and highly robust, the new driver IC uses Power Integrations’ high-speed FluxLink communications technology to ensure system safety even during fault conditions. FluxLink technology improves the reliability and isolation capability of the new AEC-Q100-qualified gate drivers, replacing optocouplers and capacitive or silicon-based inductively coupled solutions.

SCALE-iDriver devices also include critical protection features such as desaturation monitoring, primary and secondary under-voltage lock-out (UVLO) and advanced soft shut down (ASSD) that protect the switch during short-circuit turn-off.

SCALE-iDriver ICs minimize the number of external components required, eliminating tantalum and electrolytic capacitors and simplifying the isolated power supply, requiring only one transformer secondary winding. A simple two-layer PCB can be used, further increasing design simplicity and easing supply chain management.

For more information contact EBV Electrolink, +27 21 402 1940 , www.ebv.com, www.ebv.com





