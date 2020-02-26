XP Power announced a new single-output programmable DC power supply that is ideal for use in a wide variety of applications including laboratory, production, and embedded test and measurement. Multiple interfaces including USB, analog, and LAN are built-in as standard, enhancing the flexibility and controllability of the unit.
Measuring just 44 mm tall and with a footprint of 224 mm x 262 mm, the PLS600 occupies very little space in benchtop applications and a 1U 19-inch rack mounting option accommodates either 1 or 2 PLS600 supplies.
There is a total of five units in the PLS600 range offering DC output voltages of 30 V, 50 V, 100 V, 200 V and 400 V – all with a 600 W power rating. The extended range allows a wide variety of voltage and current ratings to be obtained from a single unit, for example the 30 V model supports output currents up to 33 A with a maximum power rating of 600 W. The units can be operated in series and/or parallel, allowing for higher voltages (600 V) or higher power (2400 W) to be achieved.
The units offer excellent load and line regulation and can be programmed to an accuracy of around 0,1%. Inbuilt 12-bit D/A and A/D converters allow the units to report voltage and current with high degrees of accuracy. Remote sense is included to allow use with loads that are located away from the unit. Integrated OVP (over-voltage protection), OCP (over-current protection) and OPP (over-power protection) limit the output current and voltage to avoid any damage to the unit under test (UUT).
PLS600 PSUs are all LXI certified, thereby meeting interoperability standards for LAN-based instruments. Standard LabVIEW and IVI drivers are available for use with all standard software. The units support ‘Standard Commands for Programmable Instruments’ (SCPI) and user-developed SCPI-based software is also supported. An integrated scripting capability allows programming and generation of user-defined output profiles to suit a wide variety of unique requirements.
