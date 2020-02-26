Modular board-mounted contacts

Bourns modular contacts are off-the-shelf spring interconnect devices offering a low-profile design with proven reliability to 50 000 mated cycles.
Presented in the form of 70AA, 70AB, and 70AD male and female spring connectors, they can be used as board-to-battery, board-to-device, and board-to-board connectors anywhere a rechargeable battery pack is required, including tablets, laptops, medical equipment (low/medium risk), and test equipment.
Because they can be used as either compression or sliding interconnects, they can function as connectors for many other non-battery related applications. Offered in three pitch sizes and capable of end-to-end stacking, the Bourns modular contact products provide the options users need for a solution to a design.
FFC/FPC connectors 26 February 2020, Otto Marketing
, Interconnection
Hirose Electric has introduced the FH67 series of robust, flat flexible cable/flat printed circuit connectors (FFC/FPC). The FH67 series can withstand higher operating temperatures than standard FFC/FPC ...
Read more...PCB connectors with lever operation 29 January 2020, TRX Electronics
, Interconnection
The lever-actuated LPC PCB connectors from Phoenix Contact mark the first time that lever-operated PCB connectors have been available in a 7,62 mm pitch.
The orange lever makes wiring fast and easy ...
Read more...Low-profile aluminium electrolytic capacitors 25 November 2019, TRX Electronics
, Passive Components
At 2 and 3 mm thin, Cornell Dubilier’s ULP series offers high energy density in a low-profile aluminium electrolytic capacitor. Designed specifically for applications requiring bulk capacitance and the ...
Read more...Illuminated pushbutton switches 25 November 2019, TRX Electronics
, Switches, Relays & Keypads
The KLS series expands C&K Switches’ product offering in the LED pushbutton family. It meets the market requirements for haptics and sound with clear ‘click’ feedback. With various cap options and bright ...
Read more...Waterproof Micro USB connector 23 October 2019, Electrocomp
, Interconnection
As part of a new product line from GCT, the aquanex waterproof range brings together high-performance USB connectors with IP67 rated sealing. The first connector launched from the aquanex range, the USB3500, ...
Read more...High-power chip resistors 25 November 2019, TRX Electronics
, Passive Components
Panasonic has released a line of resistors to help engineers produce cheaper, smaller and more efficient designs. The legacy resistors of the ERJ series have been made smaller while handling the same ...
Read more...Solderable grounding seal 25 November 2019, Würth Elektronik eiSos
, Interconnection
With the WE-SMGS, Würth Elektronik offers solderable seals for surface mounting.
The WE-SMGS consists of a temperature resistant foam material, which combines the conductive seals with high elasticity. ...
Read more...Magnetic jacks of all trades 25 November 2019, Electrocomp
, Interconnection
Molex magnetic jacks incorporate wire-wound components (magnetics) in standard RJ45 jacks. These integrated magnetics, resistors and/or capacitors filter common-mode noise to provide signal integrity, ...
Read more...Modular board-mounted contacts 25 November 2019, TRX Electronics
, Interconnection
