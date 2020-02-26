Modular board-mounted contacts

26 February 2020 Interconnection

Bourns modular contacts are off-the-shelf spring interconnect devices offering a low-profile design with proven reliability to 50 000 mated cycles.

Presented in the form of 70AA, 70AB, and 70AD male and female spring connectors, they can be used as board-to-battery, board-to-device, and board-to-board connectors anywhere a rechargeable battery pack is required, including tablets, laptops, medical equipment (low/medium risk), and test equipment.

Because they can be used as either compression or sliding interconnects, they can function as connectors for many other non-battery related applications. Offered in three pitch sizes and capable of end-to-end stacking, the Bourns modular contact products provide the options users need for a solution to a design.

For more information contact TRX Electronics, +27 12 997 0509, info@trxe.com, www.trxe.com

Credit(s)

TRX Electronics





