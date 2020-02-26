Plastic IoT and sensor enclosures

CamdenBoss has kickstarted the new year with the unveiling of its latest enclosure addition.
The 1500 series universal smart enclosure features 45° angles providing versatility whilst remaining in tune with the premium quality expected from CamdenBoss.
This enclosure brings with it one size and three colour options including black, white and grey. Further options include a solid or vented base that lend themselves towards specific applications such as room sensors, access control, lighting management or smart temperature devices.
Moulded in a UL94-V0 material, the 1500 series comes with a top cover featuring a recess ideal for overlays, keypad membranes or digital printing; along with a base which can be attached to with the use of only a single screw for quick and easy assembly. Both halves are equipped with multiple mounting bosses at different levels to provide a design engineer with plenty of options when deciding on the position and layout of the PCBs.
The corners of the base have been cut to leave 45° angles, adding two more usable faces to the enclosure. By doing this, a variety of surface mounting options are possible, increasing the diversity of applications available. With the use of the well-developed mounting bracket, the enclosure has been designed to be used in the corner mounting orientation, dealing directly with issues that are faced within the industry for installers and designers.
In some circumstances regular 90° walls cannot be guaranteed and this then creates problems. However, the 1500 series does not succumb to this issue and will mount in irregular walls without hassle. In addition to corner mounting the 45° mounting style also opens up avenues for tilted door entry systems such as keypads and biometrics or mounted above a door for motion entry.
Sold primarily as a kit, it has all of the necessary components to get started, such as the 45° bracket and screws. CamdenBoss also offers full in-house customisation such as digital printing, CNC cutting and coatings, should they be required. Ongoing support in the form of assembly and marketing videos highlight the features and benefits of the 1500 series.
Programmable DC power supply 26 February 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
XP Power announced a new single-output programmable DC power supply that is ideal for use in a wide variety of applications including laboratory, production, and embedded test and measurement. Multiple ...
Read more...Lab power supply and electronic load 29 January 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The PSB 9000 bidirectional laboratory power unit from EA Elektro-Automatik combines a power supply and an electronic load with energy recovery in one unit.
The PSB 9000 is primarily a power supply unit. ...
Read more...Air-purifying smoke absorber EMP 2020 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook, Vepac Electronics
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The HEPA filter (High Efficiency Particulate Air filter), manufactured by Hakko, provides protection for an operator as it extracts dangerous fumes and filters out 99,97% of airborne particles larger ...
Read more...IoT capable soldering station EMP 2020 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook, Vepac Electronics
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Hakko’s FN-1010 soldering station is equipped with a communication function that allows for process control and traceability to be practiced for daily manual soldering operations. Optimisation of soldering ...
Read more...Thermal wire stripper EMP 2020 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook, Vepac Electronics
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The FT-802 is the latest version of Hakko’s thermal wire strippers that satisfies the demands of the military, medical and aerospace industries. The new model ensures the precise, clean-cut removal of ...
Read more...Thermal gap filler EMP 2020 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook, Vepac Electronics
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Electrolube has introduced a versatile new range of gap-filling products with excellent thermal performance. GF400 is a two-part, liquid silicone-based gap filler, which can either be cured at room temperature ...
Read more...Adhesive label sensor EMP 2020 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook, Vepac Electronics
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The Label-Eye from Tri-Tronics is a special-purpose gap or slot sensor optimised to sense adhesive labels adhering to a roll of backing paper. The web of labels is directed from a roll across a peeler ...
Read more...High-voltage power supplies 23 October 2019, Vepac Electronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The XP Emco range of high-voltage power supplies meets a wide range of high-performance demands. It includes a broad range of DC-DC converter modules with output voltages from 100 V to 10 kV in both proportional ...