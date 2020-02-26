DRAM for memory expansion

26 February 2020 DSP, Micros & Memory

Cypress Semiconductor’s HyperRAM 2.0 is a high-speed, low-pin-count, self-refresh Dynamic RAM (DRAM) for high-performance embedded systems requiring expansion memory. HyperRAM 2.0 offers HyperBus and Octal SPI interfaces that draw upon the legacy features of both parallel and serial interface memories, while enhancing system performance and ease of design, as well as reducing system cost.

The 12-pin, HyperBus and Octal SPI interfaces operate at double data rate (DDR) and can scale up to 400 MBps throughput, making HyperRAM 2.0 an ideal expansion memory for controllers with limited on-board RAM. When used as a scratch-pad memory, the fast read and write operations enable fast delivery of high-resolution graphics in the early part of the system boot process.

HyperRAM 2.0 is well suited for automotive instrument clusters, industrial HMI, industrial machine vision and display systems for consumer electronics.

For more information contact Future Electronics, +27 21 421 8292, marian.ledgerwood@futureelectronics.com, www.futureelectronics.com

Credit(s)

Future Electronics





